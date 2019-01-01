EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans react after knocking out Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns lost the second leg 1-0 to Al Ahly at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.
However only the Egyptian club's most optimistic supporters would've believed they could turn this result around.
Masandawana won the first leg with a majestic 5-0 performance in South Africa last week.
They just needed to keep their heads in Egypt and make sure they defended well. Walid Azaro scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute but Sundowns still won the tie comfortably.
One can watch the highlights of the second leg and read the reaction from the media and fans on social media below.
It’s go time!💥👆leave your messages of support here Masandawana! Who’s with us!?!💛#Sundowns #ForeverYellow #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/OmL8BtHbbf— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 13, 2019
⚽STARTING 11⚽— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 13, 2019
Here is our confirmed Starting XI for our CAF Champions League clash against Al Ahly SC.#Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsAhly #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/pZ7ZZpBiU7
📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Al Ahly 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/s1TMV76JI6
When you are playing in Champions League or confédération cup in Africa , you need a coach who has experience in Africa. Some Big teams have not yet understood this . Congrats Pitso . Congrats Sundowns. Al Alhy tried everything Home but Lost their qualification in Sa— Luc eymael (@EymaelLuc) April 13, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns beat the club of the century 5-0, right in front of my eyes. | A Matchday Vlog. 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 https://t.co/B2g0BiS4tS pic.twitter.com/ub6zGjLT1p— Mfana Pharaoh wako Giza 🇪🇬 (@NeoMolefe_SA) April 7, 2019
That combinations play between Zwane & Maboe👌🏾#Sundowns— Sweet melanin & Phases 🚨OUT NOW🌪🎯 (@Stagz_) April 13, 2019
There were only 3 foreign players in that Sundowns starting 11. All our subs were South Africans. Sundowns is making Baxter's job easy but knowing Chuck Norris...— CAFCL Champion 👆 (@MotlokwaP) April 7, 2019
The colleagues watching @Masandawana progress to the #TotalCAFCL semis here at Orlando Stadium.— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) April 13, 2019
Agg. Ahly 1-5 Sundowns
👆🏽🇿🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6Y6U3SC1eg
You've Awakened The Anger Of The Devil— AhMeD Sa3ed™🇦🇹 (@Abo_Sa3eed1911) April 13, 2019
LooooooooooLLLLooooooo😂😂😂😂😂
The smallest devil I've ever seen 🖐🖐😂#CAFCL #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/ISB2TPHZVD
Good luck boys!!#Sundowns #Downslive #DownsAhly #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/3L0XnEab5p— Gabriel M 🇿🇦 (@MGK_RSA) April 13, 2019
Denis Onyango pulling off acrobatic saves!!! #DownsLive #Sundowns #DownsAhly— Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) April 13, 2019
FT: Al Ahly 1-0 Sundowns.— Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) April 13, 2019
*The Brazilians in the last four, winning 5-1 on aggregate. #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/DuLK8kbkfs
We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆 pic.twitter.com/vJJnRCA2zt— Durban Branch Official (@dbnbranch) April 13, 2019
#TotalCAFCL - RESULT:— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) April 13, 2019
Ah Ahly 1-0 Sundowns@Masandawana advance to the semi-finals 5-1 on aggregate 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/4wqSZYRRN9
The Sundowns i know and support will never bottle a 5-0 lead. Al Ahly must forget. pic.twitter.com/YRqLGo2OGu— Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) April 12, 2019
Come on mamelodi sundowns pic.twitter.com/kLZKe4Mecs— kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) April 13, 2019