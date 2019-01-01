Live Scores
Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans react after knocking out Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League

The South African football club beat the continent's most successful club 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns lost the second leg 1-0 to Al Ahly at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

However only the Egyptian club's most optimistic supporters would've believed they could turn this result around.

Masandawana won the first leg with a majestic 5-0 performance in South Africa last week.

They just needed to keep their heads in Egypt and make sure they defended well. Walid Azaro scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute but Sundowns still won the tie comfortably.

