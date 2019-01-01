EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans react after knocking out Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League

The South African football club beat the continent's most successful club 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals

lost the second leg 1-0 to at the Borg El Arab Stadium in on Saturday.

However only the Egyptian club's most optimistic supporters would've believed they could turn this result around.

Masandawana won the first leg with a majestic 5-0 performance in last week.

They just needed to keep their heads in and make sure they defended well. Walid Azaro scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute but Sundowns still won the tie comfortably.

One can watch the highlights of the second leg and read the reaction from the media and fans on social media below.

📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Al Ahly 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/s1TMV76JI6 — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019

When you are playing in Champions League or confédération cup in Africa , you need a coach who has experience in Africa. Some Big teams have not yet understood this . Congrats Pitso . Congrats Sundowns. Al Alhy tried everything Home but Lost their qualification in Sa — Luc eymael (@EymaelLuc) April 13, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns beat the club of the century 5-0, right in front of my eyes. | A Matchday Vlog. 🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 https://t.co/B2g0BiS4tS pic.twitter.com/ub6zGjLT1p — Mfana Pharaoh wako Giza 🇪🇬 (@NeoMolefe_SA) April 7, 2019

That combinations play between Zwane & Maboe👌🏾#Sundowns — Sweet melanin & Phases 🚨OUT NOW🌪🎯 (@Stagz_) April 13, 2019

There were only 3 foreign players in that Sundowns starting 11. All our subs were South Africans. Sundowns is making Baxter's job easy but knowing Chuck Norris... — CAFCL Champion 👆 (@MotlokwaP) April 7, 2019

The colleagues watching @Masandawana progress to the #TotalCAFCL semis here at Orlando Stadium.



Agg. Ahly 1-5 Sundowns



👆🏽🇿🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6Y6U3SC1eg — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) April 13, 2019

You've Awakened The Anger Of The Devil

LooooooooooLLLLooooooo😂😂😂😂😂

The smallest devil I've ever seen 🖐🖐😂#CAFCL #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/ISB2TPHZVD — AhMeD Sa3ed™🇦🇹 (@Abo_Sa3eed1911) April 13, 2019

FT: Al Ahly 1-0 Sundowns.



*The Brazilians in the last four, winning 5-1 on aggregate. #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/DuLK8kbkfs — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) April 13, 2019

We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆 pic.twitter.com/vJJnRCA2zt — Durban Branch Official (@dbnbranch) April 13, 2019

The Sundowns i know and support will never bottle a 5-0 lead. Al Ahly must forget. pic.twitter.com/YRqLGo2OGu — Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) April 12, 2019