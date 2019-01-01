EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans react after Caf Champions League exit and PSL title lifeline

On Saturday afternoon the Brazilians experienced a mixed bag of results in their hope to end the season with glory

will ultimately be disappointed to be knocked out of the Caf so late in the competition.

They were just one home goal away from progressing to the final because they lost 2-1 to Wydad in Casablanca, .

In the away team made sure Sundowns didn't score in a 0-0 stalemate, and from the Twitter reactions you will find frustrated fans, as well as those who noticed the silver lining.

Masandawana fans are consoling themselves with the fact that drew 2-2 against at the same time.

Late on, it seemed as though Sundowns were going to lose out on the Champions League and the Premier Soccer League titles.

Pirates were leading 2-1 with the title in their hands until Craig Martin's 84th minute equaliser for City.

That means the Brazilians are now just a point behind Pirates with a game in hand, and with Bucs having just one game to play.

Here's how South African Twitter reacted to the dramatic turn of results.

That's it from Lucas Moripe, Downs bow out of the CAF Champions league losing out on a 2-1 aggregate score. #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsWydad #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/sJMu60bRnF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 4, 2019

Dear Sundowns, you have one job: win all your remaining PSL matches.



Thanks — Regal Global (@RegalGlobal) May 4, 2019

The love Thulani Thuswa has for Sundowns though — FUNANI (@Sistren_Bee) May 4, 2019

The only bright side of todays Sundowns game was #kwesta and #drmalinga performances at the stadium. — SereiaPreta (@preta_sereia) May 4, 2019

You can't even lie to yourselves about the whose in deep pain tonight between your team and Sundowns — We are Spartans (@Skhomo23) May 4, 2019

I am very proud of Sundowns, the boys showed character. We showed Africa that we are a one big team and we can compete as one of the best teams in the continent. We are very humbled as fans and we believe in your talents and skills that you show on the pitch all the time. 😂😂😂 — khosakho (@BigXrevolution) May 4, 2019

As a Sundowns supporter all is well in these PSL results — Styles N (@StylesN14) May 4, 2019

Clutching at straws. I like their attitude never give up, but Pitso knows it’s now or never. Sundowns doesn’t need to train for the 2 games we must go play. too many games finish & rest. — LET THE LEAGUE GO PITSO. (@MthembuMvelase3) May 4, 2019

Sundowns are now in the driving seat. They dont need favours from anyone to win the league. — Football Brains (@FootballBrains1) May 4, 2019

This is what made Pirates to draw the game and Sundowns don’t qualify for the final today. — Ratanang Motloung (@Teendor07) May 4, 2019

But Sundowns have played too much football — malatse ratlhagane (@malatser) May 4, 2019

This coach Pitso is going that way now. He build Sundowns and now is destroying his hard work with greedy and poor planning. — Matshaya, Doyi (@Maliqo) May 4, 2019