Live Scores
Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca

EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans react after Caf Champions League exit and PSL title lifeline

Comments()
Backpagepix
On Saturday afternoon the Brazilians experienced a mixed bag of results in their hope to end the season with glory

Mamelodi Sundowns will ultimately be disappointed to be knocked out of the Caf Champions League so late in the competition.

They were just one home goal away from progressing to the final because they lost 2-1 to Wydad in Casablanca, Morocco.

In South Africa the away team made sure Sundowns didn't score in a 0-0 stalemate, and from the Twitter reactions you will find frustrated fans, as well as those who noticed the silver lining.

Editors' Picks

Masandawana fans are consoling themselves with the fact that Orlando Pirates drew 2-2 against Cape Town City at the same time.

Late on, it seemed as though Sundowns were going to lose out on the Champions League and the Premier Soccer League titles.

Pirates were leading 2-1 with the PSL title in their hands until Craig Martin's 84th minute equaliser for City.

That means the Brazilians are now just a point behind Pirates with a game in hand, and with Bucs having just one game to play.

Here's how South African Twitter reacted to the dramatic turn of results.

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close