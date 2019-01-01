CAF Champions League

EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans celebrate Caf Champions League progress

The Brazilians have one football in the group stage of Africa's elite competition after an excellent result away in Seychelles

Mamelodi Sundowns had easily won their Caf Champions League first round first leg match against Cote d'Or 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

They will play the second leg back in South Africa in two weeks where progress to the group stage should be a formality.

Masandawana fans took to Twitter to boast about their superiority compared to their rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers had already failed to progress in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, while Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in PSL action on Saturday night.

On social media, Sundowns fans mostly participated in banter with Chiefs fans, making it clear the Brazilians are also the only undefeated team in the PSL this season.

