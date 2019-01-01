EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns fans celebrate Caf Champions League progress

The Brazilians have one football in the group stage of Africa's elite competition after an excellent result away in Seychelles

had easily won their Caf first round first leg match against Cote d'Or 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

They will play the second leg back in in two weeks where progress to the group stage should be a formality.

Masandawana fans took to Twitter to boast about their superiority compared to their rivals and .

The Buccaneers had already failed to progress in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, while Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to in action on Saturday night.

On social media, Sundowns fans mostly participated in banter with Chiefs fans, making it clear the Brazilians are also the only undefeated team in the PSL this season.

Pass,rather die. I wouldn't even support Sundowns in my dreams. pic.twitter.com/05P7fg2eQ6 — Yaya👸 (@oyama_yaya) September 14, 2019

Billiat is not the player that some fans of the psl think he is.he because the center of attention just bcoz he was signed up by chiefs from sundowns https://t.co/pbDn3wrgoj — Sell shaun (@Sellshaun1) September 14, 2019

Sundowns's walk from Seychelles pic.twitter.com/KunlFcWiZ1 — mo Afrika (@moAfrika_inaam) September 14, 2019

Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are dancing naked in celebration of Kaizer Chiefs loss. Witchcraft tendencies are a danger to society. — Owen Mafukele-VALOYI™ (@owenmafukele) September 14, 2019

The so called @OfficialPSL that is biased won't inform football masses about this reality. Sundowns is hated because of our achievements pic.twitter.com/mWjkJrqora — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) September 14, 2019

100% African star colleague. They're now playing boring direct football with the cow Norkovich thier point of reference. They're tactically way behind Pirates and Sundowns. @Tobisani1 They started playing when Billiat came in. https://t.co/u9QVWC5Cru — Maurice Sekgogoba (@MauriceSekgogo8) September 14, 2019

Tell them that Sundowns is the only team @OfficialPSL that hasn't lost this season. #Hater pic.twitter.com/XIrV2Fgl6q — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) September 14, 2019

Sundowns fc just show us how xenophobic they are by going to Seychelles and sells them nyaope ya 5 rand. — Lakejim (@molapojk) September 14, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Seychelles fishermen Cote d'Or 5-0. @Masandawana goals came from Tiyani Mabunda who scored a brace, Lyle Lakay, Siphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse. Great advantage going to the second leg. #CAFCL #CafChampionsLeague — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) September 14, 2019

Sphelele Mkhulise was on target as @Masandawana sleep walked their way to a 5-0 romp over Seychelles side Côte d'Or FC.



Tiyani Mabunda scored twice with Wayne Arendse and Lyle Lakay also on target to complete the rout in this 1st leg second round #CAFCL #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/mu0z142JLQ — Tiisetso Malepa (@TiisetsoMalepa) September 14, 2019

I guess now they know Mamelodi Sundowns in Seychelles 🤭👆🏼 #CAFCL — ASANDA👆🏻 (@AsandaDube5) September 14, 2019

Sundowns is basically travelled all the way to the Seychelles for a practice match , it's 0 - 5 now lmao — Angilwi (@Mzombe) September 14, 2019

Sundowns bench doing things in Seychelles. Your A team could never. pic.twitter.com/B0EZj683Y0 — Sqwayi🇿🇦 (@LindaniMthethwa) September 14, 2019

We eating nice in Seychelles with our bench warmers #Sundowns 👆💛 — SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) September 14, 2019