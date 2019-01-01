EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans on Caf Champions League pedigree
The anticipation and reaction of the draw have redrawn the battle lines for the Caf inter-club season ahead.
Mamelodi Sundowns will take on AS Otoho d'Oyo, who are the champions of Congo-Brazzaville, in their two-legged first-round tie.
Orlando Pirates have been drawn against Zambian Super League runners-up Green Eagles in their first-round encounter.
We take a look at the surprising social media reaction between these South African clubs. Fans are dreaming of Sundowns meeting Pirates in the group stage, or even the final itself.
Both Bucs and Masandawana supporters are flexing their muscles that they are in the big league in Africa.
Then the banter begins with Kaizer Chiefs supporters pointing out no matter how many Caf Champions League titles Sundowns win, only Pirates and Amakhosi will matter in South Africa.
Comments like those started a whole new storm on Twitter.
Next year Mighty Sundowns will become the first team in South Africa to turn 50 years with champions league title to show.— 9x PSL ChamPF 👆🏾 (@9xChamPFion) July 23, 2019
CAF Champions League Preliminary Round Fixture:— TSHAWE ® (@ShaneRadio) July 21, 2019
Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles FC... pic.twitter.com/K9TAMpaBWJ
Only two clubs matters in this country... Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. It will never change... from generations to generation. Sundowns will never amount to anything no matter how many champions league they win.— Dibo! (@MlDibo) July 19, 2019
Whenever Pirates was in trouble during their history CAF Champions League campaign of 1995, they just had to throw Marc Batchelor in the mix against the physical teams out in West, Central and East Africa. He solved a lot of problems. The original football “hardegat”! RIP pic.twitter.com/eDEofssBxL— Keba (@KebaMoth) July 16, 2019
Imagine Pirates and Sundowns in the same group ko Champions League, then meeting ka di semi tsa MTN8 then Telkom Knockout and ending with Nedbank Cup plus League games, Football heaven 😍— Cunnilinguist 😋 (@peekay_molokz) July 21, 2019
Green Eagles against Orlando Pirates in the preliminary of the CAF champions League.— bwezani mbewe (@rodewellm) July 21, 2019
I guess that’s what fans do, but for the real fans like you, you should practice some restraint in your tweets since you understand the game. I mean even us Sundowns fans don’t come into the season tweeting recklessly about winning the champions league— Le Sandawana (@Wackowadibusa) July 23, 2019
There comes a day where Champions League Final will be played in an empty stadium. Imagine and Orlando Pirates vs Sundowns final played in a Neautral Venue for example in Morocco, who would travel?— Axolile Escobar (@AxolileKopman) July 17, 2019
When a player shifts from Sundowns to Chiefs or Pirates they say they have fulfilled their dreams. They've arrived. Even the ones who have won Champions League with Sundowns. Don't compare Chiefs and Pirates with anyone in the league. But continue confusing yourselves. 😏— Thabani Mvubu (@thabani_mvubu) July 19, 2019
He will pull a Jerry Skhosana and lead us to bring Caf Champions League back home. Happy Birthday Moses of Pirates pic.twitter.com/9jgiXdl9V9— Sphelele Zwane NRB (@Nsikayesizwe2) July 22, 2019
Sundowns really a no nothing team. Billiat dumped them with their elite champions mentality and league pedigree to a team that won’t contest for the league title in the next 3 seasons never mind the champions league.— Dibo! (@MlDibo) July 19, 2019
CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAWS— Mwazi Chanda (@ChandaMwazi) July 21, 2019
Zesco United 🇿🇲 vs Green Mamba 🇸🇿
Green Eagles 🇿🇲 vs Orlando Pirates 🇿🇦
CAF CONFEDERATION CUP DRAWS
Buildcon 🇿🇲 vs Young Buffaloes 🇸🇿
Zanaco FC 🇿🇲 on bye
Orlando Pirates will win the 2019/2020 Premier league.— Sello Ndebele (@ndebele_sello) July 23, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns will win the 2019/2020 CAF Champions league.
Real Madrid will win the 2019/2020 Copa del Ray .
Liverpool will win the 2019/2020 Premier league.
Juventus will win the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions league.
For argument’s sake, compare this Pirates squad 👆🏽👆🏽with Ajax Amsterdam 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾which reached Champions League semis. pic.twitter.com/CNYUtbGL8z— Pirates Analysis (@AnalysisPirates) July 15, 2019
Nonsense Etoile du Sahel ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns.— Leon Mahlauli (@mahlauli_leon) July 15, 2019
They must win the league first before we talk of the Champions League
Sundowns
Al Ahly
WAYDED Casablanca
Esparence
TP Mazembe
Those are the best teams in Africa #Sundowns #AFCON2019 #AbsaPrem #CAFCL https://t.co/ZQf1VQfuOR
Being trolled for not making it to the champions league final by Chiefs and Pirates fans is like being trolled by bo mahlalela that you have to take a taxi to work because your car has been repossessed. Like you don’t have a job to go to. The state of these fanbases 🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/r5Ip7MLglc— Khensani (@bhutikhens) May 5, 2019