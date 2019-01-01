EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans on Caf Champions League pedigree

On Sunday Caf announced the draw of their top club competition's preliminary round, creating a new round of banter on social media

The anticipation and reaction of the draw have redrawn the battle lines for the Caf inter-club season ahead.

will take on AS Otoho d'Oyo, who are the champions of Congo-Brazzaville, in their two-legged first-round tie.

have been drawn against Zambian runners-up Green Eagles in their first-round encounter.

We take a look at the surprising social media reaction between these South African clubs. Fans are dreaming of Sundowns meeting Pirates in the group stage, or even the final itself.

Both Bucs and Masandawana supporters are flexing their muscles that they are in the big league in Africa.

Then the banter begins with supporters pointing out no matter how many Caf titles Sundowns win, only Pirates and Amakhosi will matter in .

Article continues below

Comments like those started a whole new storm on Twitter.

Next year Mighty Sundowns will become the first team in South Africa to turn 50 years with champions league title to show.



I hope @PUMASouthAfrica is not done yet because i feel like we deserve one more kit to celebrate this. pic.twitter.com/pfi46glpK6 — 9x ChamPF 👆🏾 (@9xChamPFion) July 23, 2019

Preliminary Round Fixture:



Orlando Pirates vs Green Eagles FC... pic.twitter.com/K9TAMpaBWJ — TSHAWE ® (@ShaneRadio) July 21, 2019

Only two clubs matters in this country... Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. It will never change... from generations to generation. Sundowns will never amount to anything no matter how many champions league they win. — Dibo! (@MlDibo) July 19, 2019

Whenever Pirates was in trouble during their history CAF Champions League campaign of 1995, they just had to throw Marc Batchelor in the mix against the physical teams out in West, Central and East Africa. He solved a lot of problems. The original football “hardegat”! RIP pic.twitter.com/eDEofssBxL — Keba (@KebaMoth) July 16, 2019

Imagine Pirates and Sundowns in the same group ko Champions League, then meeting ka di semi tsa MTN8 then Telkom Knockout and ending with Nedbank Cup plus League games, Football heaven 😍 — Cunnilinguist 😋 (@peekay_molokz) July 21, 2019

Green Eagles against Orlando Pirates in the preliminary of the CAF champions League.



Now this is a big one....... — bwezani mbewe (@rodewellm) July 21, 2019

I guess that’s what fans do, but for the real fans like you, you should practice some restraint in your tweets since you understand the game. I mean even us Sundowns fans don’t come into the season tweeting recklessly about winning the champions league — Le Sandawana (@Wackowadibusa) July 23, 2019

There comes a day where Champions League Final will be played in an empty stadium. Imagine and Orlando Pirates vs Sundowns final played in a Neautral Venue for example in , who would travel? — Axolile Escobar (@AxolileKopman) July 17, 2019

When a player shifts from Sundowns to Chiefs or Pirates they say they have fulfilled their dreams. They've arrived. Even the ones who have won Champions League with Sundowns. Don't compare Chiefs and Pirates with anyone in the league. But continue confusing yourselves. 😏 — Thabani Mvubu (@thabani_mvubu) July 19, 2019

He will pull a Jerry Skhosana and lead us to bring Caf Champions League back home. Happy Birthday Moses of Pirates pic.twitter.com/9jgiXdl9V9 — Sphelele Zwane NRB (@Nsikayesizwe2) July 22, 2019

Sundowns really a no nothing team. Billiat dumped them with their elite champions mentality and league pedigree to a team that won’t contest for the league title in the next 3 seasons never mind the champions league. — Dibo! (@MlDibo) July 19, 2019

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAWS

Zesco United 🇿🇲 vs Green Mamba 🇸🇿



Green Eagles 🇿🇲 vs Orlando Pirates 🇿🇦



CAF CONFEDERATION CUP DRAWS

Buildcon 🇿🇲 vs Young Buffaloes 🇸🇿



Zanaco FC 🇿🇲 on bye — Mwazi Chanda (@ChandaMwazi) July 21, 2019

Orlando Pirates will win the 2019/2020 Premier league.



Mamelodi Sundowns will win the 2019/2020 CAF Champions league.



will win the 2019/2020 Copa del Ray .



will win the 2019/2020 Premier league.



will win the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions league. — Sello Ndebele (@ndebele_sello) July 23, 2019

For argument’s sake, compare this Pirates squad 👆🏽👆🏽with Amsterdam 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾which reached Champions League semis. pic.twitter.com/CNYUtbGL8z — Pirates Analysis (@AnalysisPirates) July 15, 2019

Nonsense ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns.



They must win the league first before we talk of the Champions League



Sundowns



WAYDED Casablanca

Esparence





Those are the best teams in Africa #Sundowns #AFCON2019 #AbsaPrem #CAFCL https://t.co/ZQf1VQfuOR — Leon Mahlauli (@mahlauli_leon) July 15, 2019