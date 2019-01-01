Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans on Caf Champions League pedigree

On Sunday Caf announced the draw of their top club competition's preliminary round, creating a new round of banter on social media

The anticipation and reaction of the draw have redrawn the battle lines for the Caf inter-club season ahead.

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on AS Otoho d'Oyo, who are the champions of Congo-Brazzaville, in their two-legged first-round tie.

Orlando Pirates have been drawn against Zambian Super League runners-up Green Eagles in their first-round encounter.

We take a look at the surprising social media reaction between these South African clubs. Fans are dreaming of Sundowns meeting Pirates in the group stage, or even the final itself.

Both Bucs and Masandawana supporters are flexing their muscles that they are in the big league in Africa.

Then the banter begins with Kaizer Chiefs supporters pointing out no matter how many Caf Champions League titles Sundowns win, only Pirates and Amakhosi will matter in South Africa.

