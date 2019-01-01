EXTRA TIME: Listen to Amiens' Bongani Zungu on French radio
After spending many months on the sidelines with a knee injury, Bafana Bafana player Bongani Zungu is nearing his return.
We watched a training video of Zungu on Tuesday, and now you can listen to a radio broadcast from France Bleu Picardie.
They are looking forward to seeing Zungu turn out for Ligue 1 club Amiens again. He's been out for three months so far and South Africa's national team coach Stuart Baxter will hope that his midfielder will be available for Bafana's crunch game away to Libya in March.
Blessé depuis septembre, le milieu de terrain de @AmiensSC @BonganiZungu08 espère un retour fin février. Il se confie sur @fbleupicardie >>https://t.co/jWrH2YxDWi pic.twitter.com/jnegkuDJ9Z — France Bleu Picardie (@fbleupicardie) January 16, 2019