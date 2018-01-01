EXTRA TIME: Leon Balogun joins William Troost-Ekong in Common Goal charity

The 30-year-old becomes the second Super Eagles player and Brighton player to join the charitable initiative co-founded by Juan Mata

Leon Balogun has joined Juan Mata's Common Goal project that is focused on gender equality, peacebuilding and refugee integration.

In joining the movement, the Super Eagles centre-back has pledged one percent of his earnings to tackle social issues around the world.

Balogun becomes the second Nigerian player to be part of the cause after Udinese and Super Eagles centre-back partner William Troost-Ekong. He is Brighton's second player after Bruno.

The defender who moved to the Amex Stadium in the summer, joins Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels, Fulham's Alfie Mawson, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Liverpool's Isaac Christie-Davies, Mata and Bruno in the list of Premier League stars to support the initiative.