EXTRA TIME: Leeds United legend Radebe responds as fans name their sons after him

The former South Africa captain was very humble in the way he reacted to these touching social media posts on Twitter

Lucas Radebe was not only the captain of Bafana Bafana but he also led Leeds United when they were in the Premier League two decades ago.

Those were memorable years for Leeds United, including reaching the Uefa Champions League semi-final in the 2000-2001 season.

This is why former captain Radebe is so fondly remembered at Leeds, a club that has been trying to get back into the Premier League in recent years.

Leeds fan Liam Anderson revealed he named his son "Lucas" after Radebe's first name. Then another Leeds fan revealed the same, including a photo of his older child on a bicycle.

Radebe liked both posts on Twitter and responded he hopes to meet them soon. You can read the Tweets below and how South African football fans also reacted.

