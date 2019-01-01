EXTRA TIME: Khune asks fans to appreciate him and Onyango

Since Denis Onyango got into Africa's Best XI, selected at the Caf annual awards show, there's been serious comparisons between him and Itu Khune

Down the years Itumeleng Khune was rated as one of the best keepers in Africa, but Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango has achieved much more in recent seasons.

As a result Onyango's been rated higher and there's been a debate among PSL fans as to who's really better between them.

After Khune shared his achievements on Twitter, many Sundowns fans have come out and criticized the Kaizer Chiefs keeper. Khune admits that he's been at the centre of a Masandawana "attack".

Then Khune wanted to point out that both himself and Onyango should be appreciated for their respective achievements. Peace talks have begun.

STOP COMPARING AND START APPRECIATING THEM🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6W9mhOOla8 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 11, 2019

Masandawana stop hating ,we are a big happy family /Country and we support @masindeonyango on his achievement .let us celebrate him without comparing to any GK in the SA 🙏🏼 January 10, 2019