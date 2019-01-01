EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs star Khune appreciative of realistic portrait of his face

The Amakhosi star is still working his way back to match fitness and in recent months has had time to get involved in other interests

One of 's most famous football players, Itumeleng Khune, has taken notice of an artist in Botswana.

The artist's name is Thabiso who was trying his best to alert the goalkeeper of his pencil drawing.

To date, the drawing received 385 retweets, and about 1700 likes as Khune himself clicked like and responded.

"Thank you bro," Khune wrote on Twitter.

The pencil artist, who aims to create hyper-realistic drawings, is just known as Thabiso and he explained how he was inspired to create this portrait of the Bafana Bafana star.

"I did this pencil drawing of @IIKHUNE_32_16 and I had the most fun shading the beard to be honest. He [Khune] is an inspiration. I am inspired to keep drawing because of people like him, who use their talent and make the most out of it," wrote Thabiso.

We show you a photograph of the drawing, thanks to Thabiso's Twitter account and a few of his other works of famous personalities below.

Hahahahaha thank you bro 🤜🏼🤛🏾 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 12, 2019

Thank you so much ❤️ https://t.co/kR7X9LPXEG — Art by Thabiso (@ArtByThabiso) July 26, 2019

Finally done with this drawing of @Trevornoah I really had a great time drawing this. He is one of the most inspiring Africans out there and I can only strive to make as much impact he has made with my talent also 😊 #TheDailyShow #trevornoah pic.twitter.com/LRwyhXAcIZ — Art by Thabiso (@ArtByThabiso) June 6, 2019

Hey guys. So here is a short clip of me working on my new drawing. This is just a glimpse of some of the videos I will be bringing to you guys soon enough. Hope you guys like it. Its a new drawing I am working on and I'm am excited to be drawing this guy. #artinbotswana pic.twitter.com/SVKfLH9jN5 — Art by Thabiso (@ArtByThabiso) May 17, 2019

here is my complete drawing of will smith. had fun drawing this and he is one of my all time favourite actors. pic.twitter.com/JA79MqW7dn — Art by Thabiso (@ArtByThabiso) March 23, 2019