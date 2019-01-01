Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs star Khune appreciative of realistic portrait of his face

The Amakhosi star is still working his way back to match fitness and in recent months has had time to get involved in other interests

One of South Africa's most famous football players, Itumeleng Khune, has taken notice of an artist in Botswana.

The artist's name is Thabiso who was trying his best to alert the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper of his pencil drawing.

To date, the drawing received 385 retweets, and about 1700 likes as Khune himself clicked like and responded.

"Thank you bro," Khune wrote on Twitter.

The pencil artist, who aims to create hyper-realistic drawings, is just known as Thabiso and he explained how he was inspired to create this portrait of the Bafana Bafana star.

"I did this pencil drawing of @IIKHUNE_32_16 and I had the most fun shading the beard to be honest. He [Khune] is an inspiration. I am inspired to keep drawing because of people like him, who use their talent and make the most out of it," wrote Thabiso.

We show you a photograph of the drawing, thanks to Thabiso's Twitter account and a few of his other works of famous personalities below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

