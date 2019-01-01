EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans on the best new kit

South Africa's most famous football clubs have recently launched their new kits, igniting strong debate on social media

The supporters of the "big three" in the have been arguing which club has the best kit.

We have compiled a list of , and fan reactions to the kits below.

Among the best reactions, many Bucs fans and jokers believe Pirates kit design reminds them of WWE wrestling referees.

Though, we found more satisfied Pirates than Chiefs fans in the early kit reactions. Then there is banter between the rivals because Sundowns supporters are not impressed with Bucs followers who are pointing out they are stealing the limelight.

The Brazilians don't seem to be too bothered with the kit designs. Their point is the kit hasn't changed much, nor will their domination of the league.

Check out the kits, the reactions and decide for yourself who has won this debate.

Chiefs really went on and announced that kit. That thing is not good looking and will not make opponents feel dizzy when looking at it — Veve (@LudidiVelani) July 23, 2019

When Pirates used this kit in 1995, You were still Seven Stars and Cape Town Spurs. One can't really blame you. Otherwise you still going to play Uthongathi whilst Pirates is sailing in CAF Competition. pic.twitter.com/TaTzyl8D0d — Sandani Muremela 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇧🇼 (@smuremela) July 22, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns PR team made a huge mistake, unveiling their new kit same day as Orlando Pirates was a wrong move.



I hope they were not trying to prove a point. — NKULULEKO SBU DLADLA ✍️📻📺 (@NkuleSbuDladla) July 22, 2019

I wish Kaizer chiefs could use these kits for the new season pic.twitter.com/11uU0xVl59 — Mulume Sbone (@MulumeSbone) July 20, 2019

I think Chiefs (The Brand) is too big for this image to lead a kit launch.



You wouldn’t even need a budget to shoot something for Chiefs. https://t.co/KYilB296ME — Didi Phooko (@Didilifestyle) July 23, 2019

I wish Sundowns had a media team like Pirates where our players galavant across radio stations ad parade the new kit.



UNFORTUNATELY they're busy with African Safari. You can't have both.



I know they make it up to the fans and parade a trophy at the end if the season — PSL Champion- 9 Times (@BlackisGoldz) July 22, 2019

@KaizerChiefs



We hope the kit that will be launched today won't be a disappointment, we are already a laughing stock performance wise, make us proud.



That design that's trending is really not a Chiefs standard.#Amakhosi4Life — 15 July 🏃⚽🗣📸💼 (@macxphonic) July 23, 2019

Orlando Pirates FC hooligans don't know the difference between UNVEILING THE KIT" AND "LAUNCHING THE KIT".If they did,they wouldn't be tweeting recklessly here about "All media housed went to Orlando not Chloorkop".English is bad madoda... pic.twitter.com/jNn6cVJy1R — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) July 23, 2019

...Chiefs fans not happy with the new kit!



The comments and tweets. 🤣🤣😂😂😭😭🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ — Mpho (@MphoMfolo) July 23, 2019

If you want to feel like a

Prisoner

WWE referee



BUY ORLANDO PIRATES KIT. SUPPORT THE WWE AND USA INMATE CAUSEC pic.twitter.com/0HuQ9Fc6e6 — PSL Champion- 9 Times (@BlackisGoldz) July 22, 2019

Maybe the Kaizer Chiefs kit will look better when they wear it. — Brigadier General (@ChiefExo) July 23, 2019

The late Jeffery 'Tornado' Ntsibande wearing Orlando Pirates' first striped kit in 1983 pic.twitter.com/TcCtLrQu3p — Hunter (@JLMokwena) July 22, 2019

Lets pop mabhodlela Kaizer Chiefs to reveal a new kit tomorrow. ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/WEwyIkqf2c — JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) July 22, 2019

Orlando Pirates new kit.. @_Hybreed_ my guy do the honors 🙌😎 pic.twitter.com/mMDXfELGC8 — Sir Makibinyane Mcdonald  (@SavageGotze) July 22, 2019

By far the best kit chiefs ever had🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kaV2urzzHS — THIZOZO⚪ (@Mokoena_TK) July 22, 2019

How many teams have release they're kit today......... But i see all journalists n media houses went to Orlando Stadium 🏟........top marketing by our team pic.twitter.com/XoqFhMPo7n — 🇿🇦 Mgobhozi wale Pirates‼️🇿🇦 (@mamelodi_1937) July 22, 2019

Chiefs unveil bold new kit for 2019/20 season | https://t.co/YEN3GDuCMY pic.twitter.com/PhJiQpICgH — M-Sports Marketing (@M_SportsSA) July 23, 2019

That sundowns kit 👌🏾🔥. 10th league title on the way — Tshegofatso (@TshegoRakoma) July 22, 2019

Kit of champions,our traditional colours kaboyellow pic.twitter.com/9i9p6JdHnB — Elvis wa sundowns👆👆 (@ElvisMi58131163) July 22, 2019