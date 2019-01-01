Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans on the best new kit

Comments()
Backpagepix
South Africa's most famous football clubs have recently launched their new kits, igniting strong debate on social media

The supporters of the "big three" in the PSL have been arguing which club has the best kit.

We have compiled a list of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fan reactions to the kits below.

Among the best reactions, many Bucs fans and jokers believe Pirates kit design reminds them of WWE wrestling referees.

Editors' Picks

Though, we found more satisfied Pirates than Chiefs fans in the early kit reactions. Then there is banter between the rivals because Sundowns supporters are not impressed with Bucs followers who are pointing out they are stealing the limelight.

The Brazilians don't seem to be too bothered with the kit designs. Their point is the kit hasn't changed much, nor will their domination of the league.

Article continues below

Check out the kits, the reactions and decide for yourself who has won this debate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close