EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune asks fans to respect his fashion sense

PSL fans on social media were surprised the Amakhosi goalkeeper was paying so much attention to his choice of clothing

Former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune is still working hard to get back on the field.

He has had extra time to focus on other matters, such as the clothes he is wearing and what his supporters think about his fashion sense.

Based on recent criticism, Khune took to Twitter to point out what should really matter is that he feels comfortable in his clothes, not whether the critics think he has a fashion sense or not.

We take a look at how a few supporters responded on social media and the replies from the keeper.

Fashion sense or not ,I’m comfortable with what i wear good people 🤷🏽‍♂️ plz respect that 😜🙏🏼 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019

The Theme was Black & White 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019

Waiting bro 🙏🏼 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019