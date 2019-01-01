EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune asks fans to respect his fashion sense
Former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune is still working hard to get back on the field.
He has had extra time to focus on other matters, such as the clothes he is wearing and what his supporters think about his fashion sense.
Based on recent criticism, Khune took to Twitter to point out what should really matter is that he feels comfortable in his clothes, not whether the critics think he has a fashion sense or not.
We take a look at how a few supporters responded on social media and the replies from the Kaizer Chiefs keeper.
That's all that matters captain...— Siddique_SA (@SiddiqueSA1) September 13, 2019
Courtesy of @_Hybreed_ 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JiCnpsJAtp
Fashion sense or not ,I’m comfortable with what i wear good people 🤷🏽♂️ plz respect that 😜🙏🏼— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019
The Theme was Black & White 😂🤷🏽♂️— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019
Waiting bro 🙏🏼— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 12, 2019
Sho my captain👍 as long as we get some of that fish 🐟 😋 pic.twitter.com/TbLSqqHLfo— Mzansi's HP ❁ (@hapotter) September 12, 2019