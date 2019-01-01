Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune points toward clean sheet statistics

Comments()
Backpagepix
Soon after the Amakhosi keeper wanted fans to stop comparing Denis Onyango and him, the stopper's started a new comparison

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune is out of action with a shoulder injury, missing the club's crucial Caf Confederation Cup games against Zesco United.

If anyone doubted Khune's dominance in the Premier Soccer League between the sticks, he's come out and provided evidence of it.

Here Khune shows that he is ahead of Moeneeb Josephs in performance, but only just. Is Khune the best keeper in the last 10 years of the PSL?

Editors' Picks

You can also see Khune with his arm rest and supporting younger brother Lucky Khune at ABC Motsepe League club Baberwa FC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Dortmund warn off Sancho suitors with claims England winger is guaranteed to stay for one more season
Next article:
Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal
Next article:
'I almost p*ssed myself!' - Nordtveit on Arsenal nerves & facing 'monster' Lukaku
Next article:
Joel Campbell wanted Arsenal stay: I could've done well under Emery
Next article:
'Arsenal are the sixth-wealthiest club in the world!' - Keown baffled by inability to sign players
Close