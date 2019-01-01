EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune points toward clean sheet statistics

Soon after the Amakhosi keeper wanted fans to stop comparing Denis Onyango and him, the stopper's started a new comparison

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune is out of action with a shoulder injury, missing the club's crucial Caf Confederation Cup games against Zesco United.

If anyone doubted Khune's dominance in the Premier Soccer League between the sticks, he's come out and provided evidence of it.

Here Khune shows that he is ahead of Moeneeb Josephs in performance, but only just. Is Khune the best keeper in the last 10 years of the PSL?

You can also see Khune with his arm rest and supporting younger brother Lucky Khune at ABC Motsepe League club Baberwa FC.

PSL Clean Sheet Statistics Over The Last 10 Years 1 - Itumeleng Khune - 122 in 255 🐐

games - 47.8%

2 - Moeneeb Josephs - 119 in 259

games - 45.9%

3 - Patrick Tignyemb - 102 in 273

games - 37.4% — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 17, 2019

South Africa’s finest @IIKHUNE_32_16 out here to enjoy the game and support his little brother Lucky Khune. pic.twitter.com/sNmRPPNo6i Article continues below January 16, 2019