EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune points toward clean sheet statistics
Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune is out of action with a shoulder injury, missing the club's crucial Caf Confederation Cup games against Zesco United.
If anyone doubted Khune's dominance in the Premier Soccer League between the sticks, he's come out and provided evidence of it.
Here Khune shows that he is ahead of Moeneeb Josephs in performance, but only just. Is Khune the best keeper in the last 10 years of the PSL?
You can also see Khune with his arm rest and supporting younger brother Lucky Khune at ABC Motsepe League club Baberwa FC.
PSL Clean Sheet Statistics Over The Last 10 Years 1 - Itumeleng Khune - 122 in 255 🐐
games - 47.8%
2 - Moeneeb Josephs - 119 in 259
games - 45.9%
3 - Patrick Tignyemb - 102 in 273
games - 37.4% — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 17, 2019
South Africa’s finest @IIKHUNE_32_16 out here to enjoy the game and support his little brother Lucky Khune. pic.twitter.com/sNmRPPNo6i— Baberwa FC (@Baberwa_FC) January 16, 2019
Thank you @IIKHUNE_32_16 for taking your time to take pictures and engage with our fans 🙌🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDhWgfqwXJ — Baberwa FC (@Baberwa_FC) January 16, 2019