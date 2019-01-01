EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans rally behind the team ahead of PSL opener

This has been a long week for Amakhosi fans to look ahead to their next football match, while they attempt to forget the last one

need to pick themselves up after losing 2-0 to in the CBL Cup on Saturday.

Losing the curtain raiser of the season is not "the end of the world" for Amakhosi, but the fans are in desperate need of a pick up after a poor 2018-19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Chiefs failed to qualify for the MTN8 Cup and then to make matters worse, when a trophy was finally closing in during the Nedbank Cup, the opportunity slipped through their fingers in embarrassing fashion.

That was their last competitive game in the South African season, losing 1-0 to lower-division club TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

The mood has been quite low for Chiefs fans during the pre-season and the sense of sadness reached the lowest depths this week after their Soweto Derby loss.

We take a look at the mood among the fans on social media this week, ahead of the PSL opening match against on Sunday.

Many fans are still feeling hurt. Some are questioning their support for Chiefs, but as you can see, they are doing so with a great sense of humour. This proves when the Chiefs fans are down, they won't stay down.

The majority of Chiefs fans are hanging in there, staying strong and hoping Amakhosi can turn things around in the PSL this season.

We take a look at the mood in the supporters camp below.

@KaizerChiefs

In order to be top of the log let's set the pace by winning Sunday's game thenthen take each game at a time.



Steady wins the race.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7eZAQNsVgM — #Back2Brilliance✌ ⚽🗣📸💼 (@macxphonic) July 30, 2019

Well @KaizerChiefs I desired Fortune Makaringe and Nyiko Mobbie but it looks like Reeve Frosler is doing a great job.... so the player I would like them to sign is Nation Ndlovu @TSGALAXYFC pic.twitter.com/BwKofPdjpU — Michael (@Pule_Online) July 30, 2019

@KaizerChiefs 🙆‍♂️🙏 educate our supporters about the player's position's from goalkeepers to our striker's.... What they selected during CBLCup is bizarre.... a team without a proper left back 🍋 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/Dyz3t9hiH1 — Michael (@Pule_Online) July 30, 2019

This is my brother Tony he state it as it is @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IkkPobiH1z — Thomas Malope (@thomas_malope) July 30, 2019

No ways Middendorp must go pic.twitter.com/nZgAYgDZeW — siyabonga (@MBAI_LA) July 30, 2019

Are Kaizer Chiefs still lacking a few players on the pitch? Do we need a few more signings this season? #CarlingCup #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/P5Fuz8QAXs — Amakhosi 4 LIVE (@amakhosi4live) July 27, 2019

IT'S ON...... WE HAVE A DATE WITH @KaizerChiefs Sunday👀 pic.twitter.com/jJnSfMRl9D — Highlands Park FC (@HighlandsP_FC) July 29, 2019

I've made peace with a fact that @KaizerChiefs won't score today. I give up#SowetoDerby#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3EmbIonTCP — L I N D A N I🇿🇦 (@EraError) July 27, 2019

@KaizerChiefs we still love you. Looking forward to our 1st league game. pic.twitter.com/KzyRryEnD5 — Kaygee Wekhosi Langa (@kaygee12wekhosi) July 29, 2019

That girlfriend you always hope will change her ways but always disappoints #KaizerChiefs 😭😭😪 pic.twitter.com/37OfDKHiBO — più giovane (@DDiJnr_) July 27, 2019

@KaizerChiefs for better and worse sickness or health till death do us part #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/XMg2mdR0pX — @Lunatic Mosotho (@YoungMoscow_ZA) July 27, 2019

I remain loyal and discipline supporter of the khosination.@KaizerChiefs @KCfanTv.

The message is simple... We do not have another team accept Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/nphKBvXnTB — Edy_Mulaudzi (@EdyMulaudzi) July 28, 2019

#SowetoDerby

Poor parenting... include allowing your child to support kaizer chiefs. 🤧💯 pic.twitter.com/kITXHH6IXD — T-BOSE...🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) July 27, 2019