EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs fans rally behind the team ahead of PSL opener

This has been a long week for Amakhosi fans to look ahead to their next football match, while they attempt to forget the last one

Kaizer Chiefs need to pick themselves up after losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates in the CBL Cup on Saturday.

Losing the curtain raiser of the season is not "the end of the world" for Amakhosi, but the fans are in desperate need of a pick up after a poor 2018-19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Chiefs failed to qualify for the MTN8 Cup and then to make matters worse, when a trophy was finally closing in during the Nedbank Cup, the opportunity slipped through their fingers in embarrassing fashion.

That was their last competitive game in the South African season, losing 1-0 to lower-division club TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

The mood has been quite low for Chiefs fans during the pre-season and the sense of sadness reached the lowest depths this week after their Soweto Derby loss.

We take a look at the mood among the fans on social media this week, ahead of the PSL opening match against Highlands Park on Sunday.

Many fans are still feeling hurt. Some are questioning their support for Chiefs, but as you can see, they are doing so with a great sense of humour. This proves when the Chiefs fans are down, they won't stay down.

The majority of Chiefs fans are hanging in there, staying strong and hoping Amakhosi can turn things around in the PSL this season.

We take a look at the mood in the supporters camp below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

