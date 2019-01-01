EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fan excitement grows for CBL Cup

There's less than 24 hours to go for the showdown, the Soweto Derby, which kicks off the South African domestic the season

and will raise the curtain on the South African domestic season in the CBL Cup on Saturday afternoon.

We take a look at how the fans are anticipating the big game on social media. There are photos of both teams training for the match so you can see how focused the stars are, those you voted for or not.

We also provide some of the media's excitement with their Tweets for the match and the traditional local humour from the supporters from both camps.

What do you do when you’re conflicted, it’s a belated birthday of your arch-rival on the eve of the @blacklabelsa @KaizerChiefs Soweto Derby - do I say happy birthday and hug the ‘enemy’ ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/BcKcznlwCR — Vina (@alfavina) July 26, 2019

Don't know why, but I think @KaizerChiefs are going to win in the 90 minutes tomorrow. A cool 3x my 💰 if it goes my way 🙌🏾 #CBLCup #MakeItCount @SportPesaSA pic.twitter.com/Trazl5l9mM — Gail Odgers (@MissGailis) July 26, 2019

What if Khama gets injured during the training session tomorrow and pulls out of the CBL cup? pic.twitter.com/IyGTuqdcKj — Fulashe (@Mkhu28) July 25, 2019

2019 Carling Black Label Cup! pic.twitter.com/coBPWY9edw — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 24, 2019

Champions, we heard your voice & you changed the game. Here’s your Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups. Will Amakhosi manage to win 3 titles in a row, & retain the #CarlingCup or will The Ghost break Amakhosi’s run? pic.twitter.com/7tYOWh7Fe8 — Carling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) July 24, 2019

Carling Black Label Cup Media Open Day



The Head Coach and the Glamour Boys are ready. Are you?#CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ainb3XcqEv — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 24, 2019

#CarlingBlackLabelCup Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder George Maluleka says the upcoming Carling Black Label Cup clash with old time rivals Orlando pirates on Saturday will set the tone for the rest of the season. CM pic.twitter.com/0Q0ffcujg8 — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) July 25, 2019

WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THE MUCH ANTICIPATED SOWETO DERBY!!!



⚽️ Kaizer Chiefs FC v Orlando Pirates Football Club

📅 Saturday, 27 July 2019

🏟 FNB Stadium

🕢 15:00

🏆 Carling Black Label Cup

📺 SuperSport 4

🎟🎟 SOLD OUT! #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/MHOkopbII4 — PiratesFixtures_ (@OPFCFixtures) July 23, 2019

On #TheHomeStraight Manthulane Aphane (Kaizer Chiefs) talks to us about how 2017 Carling Black Label Cup coaching experience inspired him to be a Coach. Now he's on a quest of being a professional coach. @KayaFMSport #TheHomeStraight pic.twitter.com/x7hM3Nqj9D — Mosibodi Whitehead (@MosiWhitehead) July 22, 2019

#CarlingBlackLabelCup all smiles at the Kaiser Chiefs Camp ahead of Saturday's Carling Black Label Cup,Dzudzie Faith Netshisaulu...@KaizerChiefs @ pic.twitter.com/6CJKrbATHB — FT Fotography&VideoP (@FTFotography) July 25, 2019

Much as this is a Carling Black Label tweet, may I ask!

Would the rest of SA football followers prefer #BlackLabel cup or ##Spectacular cup. Everyone involved or just two teams? https://t.co/mZSMK08G7f — Aziz Asaph (@Asaph20) July 24, 2019

The Carling Black Label Cup, the Macufe Cup and the Maize Cup... pic.twitter.com/1ok5T93qlo — David Minchella (@David_Minchella) July 20, 2019

Carling Black Label Cup Media Open Day



The Glamour Boys preparing for Saturday's clash at FNB Stadium.



Do you have your new jersey and tickets ready?#CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/S4R3Z4m2nN — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 24, 2019

ℹAdvisoryℹ



Take note 👇🏽

No tickets for the Carling Black Label Cup will be sold at the Stadium.



The Safety At Sports & Recreation Events Act will be in effect; non-compliance may result in removal & arrest by law enforcement.#SaferJoburg https://t.co/svL0GwRjvg — Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) July 20, 2019

Fans waiting for Kaizer Chiefs to win the carling black label cup 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GSIQhekcap — S🅾️NG🅾️ 🔆 (@ZikiiGeza) July 23, 2019