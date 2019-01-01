EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fan excitement grows for CBL Cup
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will raise the curtain on the South African domestic season in the CBL Cup on Saturday afternoon.
We take a look at how the fans are anticipating the big game on social media. There are photos of both teams training for the match so you can see how focused the stars are, those you voted for or not.
We also provide some of the media's excitement with their Tweets for the match and the traditional local humour from the supporters from both camps.
What do you do when you’re conflicted, it’s a belated birthday of your arch-rival on the eve of the @blacklabelsa @KaizerChiefs Soweto Derby - do I say happy birthday and hug the ‘enemy’ ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/BcKcznlwCR— Vina (@alfavina) July 26, 2019
Don't know why, but I think @KaizerChiefs are going to win in the 90 minutes tomorrow. A cool 3x my 💰 if it goes my way 🙌🏾 #CBLCup #MakeItCount @SportPesaSA pic.twitter.com/Trazl5l9mM— Gail Odgers (@MissGailis) July 26, 2019
What if Khama gets injured during the training session tomorrow and pulls out of the CBL cup? pic.twitter.com/IyGTuqdcKj— Fulashe (@Mkhu28) July 25, 2019
2019 Carling Black Label Cup! pic.twitter.com/coBPWY9edw— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 24, 2019
Champions, we heard your voice & you changed the game. Here’s your Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups. Will Amakhosi manage to win 3 titles in a row, & retain the #CarlingCup or will The Ghost break Amakhosi’s run? pic.twitter.com/7tYOWh7Fe8— Carling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) July 24, 2019
Carling Black Label Cup Media Open Day— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 24, 2019
The Head Coach and the Glamour Boys are ready. Are you?#CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ainb3XcqEv
#CarlingBlackLabelCup Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder George Maluleka says the upcoming Carling Black Label Cup clash with old time rivals Orlando pirates on Saturday will set the tone for the rest of the season. CM pic.twitter.com/0Q0ffcujg8— CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) July 25, 2019
WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THE MUCH ANTICIPATED SOWETO DERBY!!!— PiratesFixtures_ (@OPFCFixtures) July 23, 2019
⚽️ Kaizer Chiefs FC v Orlando Pirates Football Club
📅 Saturday, 27 July 2019
🏟 FNB Stadium
🕢 15:00
🏆 Carling Black Label Cup
📺 SuperSport 4
🎟🎟 SOLD OUT! #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/MHOkopbII4
On #TheHomeStraight Manthulane Aphane (Kaizer Chiefs) talks to us about how 2017 Carling Black Label Cup coaching experience inspired him to be a Coach. Now he's on a quest of being a professional coach. @KayaFMSport #TheHomeStraight pic.twitter.com/x7hM3Nqj9D— Mosibodi Whitehead (@MosiWhitehead) July 22, 2019
#CarlingBlackLabelCup all smiles at the Kaiser Chiefs Camp ahead of Saturday's Carling Black Label Cup,Dzudzie Faith Netshisaulu...@KaizerChiefs @ pic.twitter.com/6CJKrbATHB— FT Fotography&VideoP (@FTFotography) July 25, 2019
Much as this is a Carling Black Label tweet, may I ask!— Aziz Asaph (@Asaph20) July 24, 2019
Would the rest of SA football followers prefer #BlackLabel cup or ##Spectacular cup. Everyone involved or just two teams? https://t.co/mZSMK08G7f
The Carling Black Label Cup, the Macufe Cup and the Maize Cup... pic.twitter.com/1ok5T93qlo— David Minchella (@David_Minchella) July 20, 2019
The Glamour Boys preparing for Saturday's clash at FNB Stadium.
Do you have your new jersey and tickets ready?#CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/S4R3Z4m2nN
ℹAdvisoryℹ— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) July 20, 2019
Take note 👇🏽
No tickets for the Carling Black Label Cup will be sold at the Stadium.
The Safety At Sports & Recreation Events Act will be in effect; non-compliance may result in removal & arrest by law enforcement.#SaferJoburg https://t.co/svL0GwRjvg
Fans waiting for Kaizer Chiefs to win the carling black label cup 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GSIQhekcap— S🅾️NG🅾️ 🔆 (@ZikiiGeza) July 23, 2019
@amakhosi4live I know you getting the fans reactions after the #CBLCup about what they think of this kit. Can’t wait... pic.twitter.com/PVzJMGHeCZ— Ofentse (@Kgosi_Mabe) July 23, 2019