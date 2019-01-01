EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans on Billiat saga

Both sets of fans have been through an emotional roller-coaster with this transfer story this winter

The future of attacker Khama Billiat reached boiling point with the latest media reports on Wednesday.

First, officials claimed transfer negotiations did occur with Amakhosi.

Then Chiefs officials came out and denied the story, followed by a warning they would take action for the spread of misinformation by Sundowns regarding Billiat's future.

This saga has upset fans of both teams, and here we allow the supporters to speak for themselves. We take a look at some of the best reactions from the fans, the media and the club.

Then, Billiat himself created a Tweet of his own and fans wondered if there was a hidden message in there.

This Khama Billiat story is like that annoying tap drip that won’t go away no matter how tight you turn the handle, or how hard you swear at it to stop! You hear it in the morning and you hear it in the dead of the night. What will it take for it to stop? — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) August 14, 2019

Spoke to Bobby Motaung earlier about Khama Billiat and he said: "I don't know what those guys [Sundowns] are talking about." — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) August 14, 2019

Player Updates:



Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club.



More info: https://t.co/6DYZXaiG8V #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7hOtyV5YD1 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 14, 2019

Sundowns: We are talking to Kaizer Chiefs about Khama Billiat.



Kaizer Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/1KMIPPZxbS — Fulashe (@Mkhu28) August 14, 2019

Billiat has not gone and I honestly believe he will stay at Chiefs... https://t.co/1fUy8Hxgvz — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) August 14, 2019

Naturena got Billiat for free but now they want money for him. He can stay there @Downs does not need him. — Serole Molefe (@sraymoll) August 14, 2019

Just in: both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have come to terms to agree that Khama Billiat is a Zimbabwean. — McebzaSA Ngubane™ (@mbomvuMCB) August 14, 2019

SO NOW WHAT?



Will Pitso and Downs fans continue ridiculing Billiat going forward?🤔 — Vince Male (@Vince_Male) August 14, 2019

It doesn’t make business sense for @KaizerChiefs holding on to Billiat. R15 mil is better than unhappy player in ur books. Don’t make mistake of thinking that this are two equal teams fighting for a player. @Masandawana is bigger and will win this contest — phashash (@GlamPhasha) August 14, 2019

They'll even blame other fans now. Apparently if you question the management, coaches and the older players you get labeled plastic or a 'fan' not a 'supporter'



Re Billiat I've even seen some fans say he's the reason we finished 9th 😂 — M (@AMILULUMEL) August 14, 2019

Ai siyabonga! This Billiat story was getting on my last nerve 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cKhfwNRfy7 — ADavidKindOfPsalmNowAvailable (@SbuNoah) August 14, 2019

If I were @KaizerChiefs I would sell billiat they got him for free but Patrice is a business man he would give them Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa #Washed @faces_li @orlandopirates @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/blw4vxqjHG — MAJOR DRIP™ ☔☔☔ (@Dep_Ley) August 14, 2019

In exchange for Billiat Sundowns should offer Chiefs Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa pic.twitter.com/wcImK8C3da — SNAP TRAP GAWD! 💎👑🌪️ (@faces_li) August 14, 2019

Khama Billiat and Neymar, same WhatsApp group 🙄😒 — #Mapakisha out 29 Aug🇿🇼🇿🇦🌏 (@ZamoeXbiss) August 14, 2019

Hypocrites Sundowns fans were waiting for their club to announce the signing of Billiat jikijiki they tweeting they don't need Billiat😀😀😀 — The Real Bhungane (@BhunganeMousse) August 14, 2019

They should give us Pitso,Motsepe and his money for Billiat. — Lejapere (@NtlatlapaBokang) August 14, 2019

Why is Bobby playing hard to get cos they don't have anyone to help them play with Billiat for a position on the top8 — Slovo (@Zwanedefault) August 14, 2019