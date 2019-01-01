Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans on Billiat saga

Both sets of fans have been through an emotional roller-coaster with this transfer story this winter

The future of Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat reached boiling point with the latest media reports on Wednesday.

First, Mamelodi Sundowns officials claimed transfer negotiations did occur with Amakhosi.

Then Chiefs officials came out and denied the story, followed by a warning they would take action for the spread of misinformation by Sundowns regarding Billiat's future.

This saga has upset fans of both teams, and here we allow the supporters to speak for themselves. We take a look at some of the best reactions from the fans, the media and the club.

Then, Billiat himself created a Tweet of his own and fans wondered if there was a hidden message in there. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

