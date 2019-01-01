EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk proud of Banyana Banyana's performance but upset with discrimination

The South African ladies national team crashed out of the Women's World Cup on Thursday night

Banyana Banyana lost 1-0 against in their second Women's World Cup game in Paris.

have now lost two out of their two matches so far, after being beaten 3-1 against in their opener.

Emotions were high for Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk who was disturbed by a discriminatory Tweet online.

The Tweet was directed toward Australian player Sam Kerr, before Van Wyk moved to defend her and women's football players.

The South African wanted to point out that female football players are also human and that critics don't have a right to judge them.

On a positive note, Van Wyk is proud of Banyana, particularly how they proved their character and fought in the 1-0 loss to .

South Africa's last group is against .

People often forget that athletes are humans too. We do have feelings, emotions & we do have our own lives outside of our profession. What gives u the right to discriminate, criticize & judge how we should live? Oh wait, maybe because we actually doing something with our lives. https://t.co/BsG0nr5FZA — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 14, 2019

Disappointed in the result YES, but extremely proud of the way we showed true character by fighting every single second on the field for each other. It's clear that we are closing gaps when it comes to competing against World Class teams with Pro leagues. Thanks for the Support🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/YFVuUMesQh — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 14, 2019