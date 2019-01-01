Women's World Cup
EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk proud of Banyana Banyana's performance but upset with discrimination

The South African ladies national team crashed out of the Women's World Cup on Thursday night

Banyana Banyana lost 1-0 against China in their second Women's World Cup game in Paris.

South Africa have now lost two out of their two matches so far, after being beaten 3-1 against Spain in their opener.

Emotions were high for Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk who was disturbed by a discriminatory Tweet online.

The Tweet was directed toward Australian player Sam Kerr, before Van Wyk moved to defend her and women's football players.

The South African wanted to point out that female football players are also human and that critics don't have a right to judge them.

On a positive note, Van Wyk is proud of Banyana, particularly how they proved their character and fought in the 1-0 loss to China.

South Africa's last group is against Germany.

 

 

 

 

