EXTRA TIME: Janine Van Wyk confirms Banyana not paid in full

The South African national ladies team star has Tweeted that recent reports about their financial problems with Safa are true

Banyana Banyana players haven't been paid the full amounts due to them, according to this Mail and Guardian Tweet and corresponding news story.

Senior player Janine Van Wyk has confirmed that the news is true, but she has confidence that the South African Football Association will solve the problem soon.

The players were hoping to receive their bonuses for reaching the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final, where they lost to Nigeria on penalties.

It is reported that the players are now expecting to receive half of the amount due to them by the end of this week, so that they can concentrate on playing the Netherlands in a friendly match on Saturday.

The Cape Town based match will serve Banyana as preparation for the ladies World Cup during the summer in France.