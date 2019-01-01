EXTRA TIME: Janine Van Wyk confirms Banyana not paid in full
Banyana Banyana players haven't been paid the full amounts due to them, according to this Mail and Guardian Tweet and corresponding news story.
Senior player Janine Van Wyk has confirmed that the news is true, but she has confidence that the South African Football Association will solve the problem soon.
The players were hoping to receive their bonuses for reaching the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final, where they lost to Nigeria on penalties.
It is reported that the players are now expecting to receive half of the amount due to them by the end of this week, so that they can concentrate on playing the Netherlands in a friendly match on Saturday.
The Cape Town based match will serve Banyana as preparation for the ladies World Cup during the summer in France.
On behalf of the team I can say that it's true that we have not been paid in full yet, but @SAFA_net have made it clear to us that our outstanding payments will be paid real soon. We appreciate the commitment & promise made to us by our Association. https://t.co/x3o1ZQekbW— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) January 17, 2019
Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa congratulates #BanyanaBanyana
on their qualification for @FIFAWWC.
"You are going to be remembered as icons of your generation!" @IOLsport @SasolSA @HoustonDash #Limitless #Womandlainsport #BreakingBarriers pic.twitter.com/WKtT5whIws — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) January 16, 2019