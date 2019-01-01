EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune uses a putter in the bunker in golf

Is the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper really playing golf or is he just posing? Is he going to be ready for the Afcon? We have some questions and answers

's no.1 stopper Itumeleng Khune posted a photo of himself on Twitter, calling himself a 'golfer'.

He received some quick responses (as you can see below) from SuperSport United player James Keene, and youth development coach Farouk Khan. Then there's also a list of Premier Soccer League fans poking fun at the goalkeeper.

The word on most critics lips is: "Why is Itu Khune using a putter in the bunker?"

Perhaps, Khune is inventing a new stroke? Perhaps, he is just posing for the camera and chose the first stick he could find?

Then another fan is wondering, why Khune is holding the putter as if he's going to "kill a snake"?

Some fans are pointing out that the keeper is going to need some golf coaching.

At least Khune has responded to one fan, underlining that he's in "rehab" at the moment, as the nation hopes he will be ready in time for the in next month.

Bafana Bafana will take on , and Namibia in a tough group stage.

Article continues below

Rehab bro — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 27, 2019

Bro why you using your putter out the bunker?? 🤔⛳️ — James keene (@JamesKeene28) May 27, 2019

Itu ,a putter out of the bunker? — Farouk Khan (@FaroukKhan9) May 27, 2019

Puttung in the bunker. Fosho gk pic.twitter.com/ayo6qzJpoC — Lungile Tsolekile (@Ngile21) May 27, 2019

Who swings a putter in a bunker? — Mabasa Thembani (@mabasa_tm) May 28, 2019

Don't hold the golf club like you gna hit a snake — MacGyver🎸🇿🇦 (@Macgyve47572165) May 27, 2019

I must teach you to hold that golf stick... — Bathandwa Mooi (@BathandwaMooi) May 27, 2019