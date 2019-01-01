Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune uses a putter in the bunker in golf

Backpagepix
Is the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper really playing golf or is he just posing? Is he going to be ready for the Afcon? We have some questions and answers

South Africa's no.1 stopper Itumeleng Khune posted a photo of himself on Twitter, calling himself a 'golfer'.

He received some quick responses (as you can see below) from SuperSport United player James Keene, and youth development coach Farouk Khan. Then there's also a list of Premier Soccer League fans poking fun at the goalkeeper.

The word on most critics lips is: "Why is Itu Khune using a putter in the bunker?"

Perhaps, Khune is inventing a new stroke? Perhaps, he is just posing for the camera and chose the first stick he could find?

Then another fan is wondering, why Khune is holding the putter as if he's going to "kill a snake"?

Some fans are pointing out that the Kaizer Chiefs keeper is going to need some golf coaching.

At least Khune has responded to one fan, underlining that he's in "rehab" at the moment, as the nation hopes he will be ready in time for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

Bafana Bafana will take on Ivory Coast, Morocco and Namibia in a tough group stage.

