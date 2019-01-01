EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune reminds South Africa of his awards

Who's the best stopper in the Premier Soccer League? The players, media and fans have got involved in answering this question

Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango was recently named in Africa's Best XI of the Year by Caf.

That's been an amazing accomplishment, when you consider he's the only Africa based player who's got into the team.

The rest of the star players in that eleven have hailed from Europe's famous clubs. Where does that leave Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Itumeleng Khune who's been celebrated in the PSL for years? That's a question many PSL followers have asked.

If anyone doubts the impact and performances of Khune, he's come out on Twitter to show off his own prizes.

You can read Goal's feature comparing the two outstanding goalkeepers here.

