EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune misses playing football for Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs

South Africa's no.1 is still doing rehabilitation and is not training with the national team squad for the Afcon

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wasn't selected for the 30-man Bafana Bafana provisional squad.

It was therefore unlikely that he would get back up to speed in time to be ready for the (Afcon) in later this month.

Khune has already resigned himself to watching the Afcon tournament on television, so he is getting nostalgic about his classic matches for Bafana Bafana.

Here he is on Twitter pointing us toward his excellent penalty save against David Villa of in 2009.

Spain beat twice in the Confederations Cup, 2-0 and 3-2 to claim third spot in the tournament.

These are the moments against teams like Spain that Khune looks back on the most. In response to the Tweet, his fans are pointing out that he is the best keeper in the world.

Another fan points toward keeper Alisson Becker as an alternative candidate for that praise. Then there's a little criticism about the way Khune came off his line for the penalty in the video.

I really miss being on the field doing what i Love ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AXbkmeRIIb — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 3, 2019

U better save this tweet and remind urself for the next 8 years 😂😂😉🙏🏼 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 3, 2019