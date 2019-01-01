EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune impressed with young artist's sketch of Sjava

The Kaizer Chiefs keeper doesn't usually comment on artwork so this creation has to be truly remarkable to grab his attention

Bafana Bafana's no.1 Itumeleng Khune was amazed by self-taught young artist Yomelela Sithole's sketch.

Sithole posts his sketches on Twitter, and this time his artwork on African trap star Sjava impressed none other than keeper Khune.

The trap star holds the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award and his celebrity life together with his social media posts are keenly followed.

Here's what Khune had to say about Sithole's sketch, and judge for yourself how good this work on Sjava is.