EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune impressed with young artist's sketch of Sjava
Backpagepix
Bafana Bafana's no.1 Itumeleng Khune was amazed by self-taught young artist Yomelela Sithole's sketch.
Sithole posts his sketches on Twitter, and this time his artwork on African trap star Sjava impressed none other than Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune.
The trap star holds the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award and his celebrity life together with his social media posts are keenly followed.
Here's what Khune had to say about Sithole's sketch, and judge for yourself how good this work on Sjava is.
Too dope bro 🔥👌— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 3, 2019