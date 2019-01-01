South Africa

EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa will take on Zambia in a friendly match on Saturday, September 7 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka

South Africa is using the Zambia friendly to prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

On Friday, Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki named a 23-man squad for the Chipolopolo game, and this how the fans reacted to the selections on social media.

One of the talking points is how striker Lars Veldwijk missed out when he's been in excellent form for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch league over the last year.

There have also been some positive comments on the selections. At the bottom we provide you with videos of Ntseki naming the squad at the press conference.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

