EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa will take on Zambia in a friendly match on Saturday, September 7 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka

is using the Zambia friendly to prepare for their qualifiers in November.

On Friday, Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki named a 23-man squad for the Chipolopolo game, and this how the fans reacted to the selections on social media.

One of the talking points is how striker Lars Veldwijk missed out when he's been in excellent form for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch league over the last year.

There have also been some positive comments on the selections. At the bottom we provide you with videos of Ntseki naming the squad at the press conference.

In the last 12 months Veldwijk has scored 26 goals for his club Sparta Rotterdam in Holland including two league goals in the first 3 games that have been played so far this season



The friendly match next month offered an opportunity for him to be assessed properly. pic.twitter.com/ylBrYuKSq3 — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) August 23, 2019

The match kicks off at 15h00 pic.twitter.com/MdIMZetCir — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 21, 2019

"I’m 32 now and I want to play until I’m 40. I’ve got 91 caps for Bafana Bafana and I want to go past Aaron Mokoena’s record of 107. I’m still hungry. I’m still passionate. And I’m still ready to work hard”. @IIKHUNE_32_16 hungry like a lion.#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/g27IPRaPyh — AbsaPremiership News (@AbsaPremNews) August 16, 2019

Eric Mathoho is back in the Bafana squad !!! Nice one 🙏👏 — Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) August 23, 2019

Special mention to Thato Mokeke who has been recalled in the Bafana squad since 2014 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1rQqS8FGs2 — FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 23, 2019

Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad. Some changes here and there from AFCON



Brandon Petersen ⬅️

Eric Mathoho ⬅️

Thapelo Morena ⬅️

Thato Mokeke ⬅️

Rivaldo Coetzee ⬅️

Lebo Phiri ⬅️

Keagan Dolly ⬅️

Bradley Grobler ⬅️

Kermit Erasmus ⬅️



Your thoughts? #Soccerzela — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) August 23, 2019

Since most of the players I'd love to see get a Bafana call up are in the u23 squad for next month if I could see these players there I'd be happy they deserve a chance to be seen what they can do



•Lebo Phiri(mid, )

•Abrahams( striker, )

•Mayambela(Winger, ) pic.twitter.com/adeWL7rdF8 — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) August 22, 2019

Thapelo Morena selected for Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/OPTcvfVJIZ — Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) August 23, 2019

Erasmus back in the Bafana Bafana squad. pic.twitter.com/O9hbVYGjfv — Football Street (@FootballStreetz) August 23, 2019

Interim Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki about to name his squad for Zambia friendly pic.twitter.com/3sK0aBXB11 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 23, 2019

Rivaldo Coetzee is officially a number 6. He gets a call-up to the national team squad, Tower gets a recall to the #Bafana set-up.



Grobler, Mokeke, Morena, Phiri, Petersen all receive call-ups pic.twitter.com/SVubwFCSxR — EVERYDAY DISKI STORIES (@DiskiStories) August 23, 2019

Molefi Mtseki: Now that I’m seated here, my hand is also up [for the vacant Bafana head coach post] @City_Press pic.twitter.com/SimARD63yy — Tromps Mothowagae دانيال (@DanieMothowagae) August 23, 2019

[SPORT] Bafana Bafana se tussentydse afrigter, Molefi Ntseki, maak geen geheim daarvan, dat hy dié pos voltyds wil beklee nie.@sabcnuus @SABC_2 #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HqdB6DxMNj — SABC Nuus (@sabcnuus) August 23, 2019

Booooom! Back in the Bafana squad where he deserves to be! Congrats @Erasmus_95 !! Matter of time — Soka_Afrika (@Soka_Afrika) August 23, 2019

I honestly don't understand why @LarsVeldwijk is not in that squad. ☹️😭 Bafana coaches are weird. — Riley (@KaraboRiley) August 23, 2019

📽 Bafana Bafana caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki has announced the squad to face Zambia in an international friendly on 7 September at Nkoloma Stadium. https://t.co/V2lFPz2dnR #DiskiFans



FULL VIDEO ➡️ https://t.co/PtBrbQAWdw pic.twitter.com/dvkLCLZgSY — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) August 23, 2019