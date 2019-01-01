EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Sredojevic's Orlando Pirates exit and Zamalek SC speculation

The Serbian's resignation shocked the nation, and we take a look at how the news sent Twitter into meltdown

Milutin Sredojevic surprised all fans when he quit his position as head coach late on Friday night.

Many supporters would have woken up to the shocking news on Saturday morning, and we take a look at all the reactions from the moment it was announced and into the late hours.

Initially, there was a lot of anger from Bucs fans who read reports from which indicated Sredojevic had allegedly already agreed to join .

Those reports confused South African followers who read Sredojevic left Pirates for personal reasons, to attend to his ill mother in .

On Saturday new reports emerged where Sredojevic denied the Egyptian news linking him with Zamalek.

We take a look at a video where 'Micho' announced his resignation, paying tribute to Pirates and fans.

There is also another Tweet where he had earlier explained why he won't be swayed by interest from Zamalek.

Finally, there are also Bucs fans commenting on the fact Micho's popular assistant Rhulani Mokwena will temporarily coach the first team.

Micho Sredojevic has resigned as Orlando Pirates head coach. — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) August 16, 2019

Zamalek president Mortada Monsour has announced on Mehwar TV that Serbian Micho Sredojevic is the new Head Coach of the Egyptian giants. pic.twitter.com/q0QoEZA4ty — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 17, 2019

Official: The President of @ZSCOfficial Mortada Monsour has confirmed that Milutin Sredojevic will be the new head coach of the Egyptian giants. 🇪🇬⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Clw2wbFjsu — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) August 17, 2019

📽 When Micho Sredojevic was asked if he is joining Zamalek, after the Bloemfontein game, this is what he said. ⬇️ 🎧 #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/Y04dThk4WK — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) August 17, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena has assumed the coaching seat at Orlando Pirates and he will be assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine. This after Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic quit as head coach. Atleast there wont be any confusion as to who is the head coach anymore. #OnceAlways #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/6zRnrHO5Cu — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) August 17, 2019

The Resignation of Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is brought to you by @SuperSportFC.. #AbsaPrem

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lTZ0cVtuiH — #Megacy (@deepthierry) August 17, 2019

50% - Orlando Pirates won 50% of their #AbsaPrem games since Milutin Sredojević (Micho) took over at the start of the 2017 season, the highest league win percentage for the club by a coach since Roger De Sa (2012-2014, also 50%). Departed. pic.twitter.com/RrRQMGgvLH — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) August 17, 2019

Sredojević, so these are personal reasons? Being dishonest to the Pirates fans and sending a somber video🤔 5 August he ruled our leaving Pirates & said was committed to them.Zamalek don't play, coaches have left after 1 day. Last one left after 3. Mortada Monsour is a crazy man. pic.twitter.com/ehbzAxWQuV — 🇿🇦Thabang Mantutle🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) August 17, 2019

We support the youngest ever @orlandopirates coach in the clubs 82 year history now, he breaks Milutin Sredojevic's record who was 37 when he took over the reins.



Akere people have been asking for him to run his race, that's what is going to happen tomorrow a new era begins. — Woza woza Tiger (@FootballTshepo) August 16, 2019

Milutin Sredojević has resigned as Head Coach of Orlando Pirates, after two seasons in the role. Rhulani Mokwena will take over the coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.#AbsaPrem



pic.twitter.com/bRZqvpB6Vp — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 16, 2019

But why Buccaneer?



Milutin Sredojevic is a master technician @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/lcFYh6gmLO — Engineer Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) August 16, 2019

I'm happy for coach Milutin Sredojevic for having finally set himself free, and I hope he soon finds a football club where he's going to be treated with respect he deserves. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/FbhyBclP7U — Sqwayi🇿🇦 (@LindaniMthethwa) August 16, 2019

Pirates coach(Militen Sredojevic) just stepped down as head coach. Pirates chances of winning the league 🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/ah8OzYFxim — Ness (@Nesstsehlana) August 16, 2019

Milutin Sredojevic is an honest man with integrity and I commend him to do the honorable thing. Now let's see if if the favorite Coach uzophakama na — Si6usiso (@Si6usiso) August 16, 2019

https://t.co/ov6VkIkTL0 | Sredojevic denies he left Pirates for Egyptian giants https://t.co/PRG6NjERNO — ym-vesti (@VestiYm) August 17, 2019

We loose Milutin Sredojević

We sign Thulani Hlatshwayo



Right @orlandopirates ? pic.twitter.com/QXA6iVY9xz — u'MAKOYA (@therealmakoya3) August 17, 2019