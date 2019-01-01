Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Sredojevic's Orlando Pirates exit and Zamalek SC speculation

Backpagepix
The Serbian's resignation shocked the nation, and we take a look at how the news sent Twitter into meltdown

Milutin Sredojevic surprised all PSL fans when he quit his position as Orlando Pirates head coach late on Friday night.

Many supporters would have woken up to the shocking news on Saturday morning, and we take a look at all the reactions from the moment it was announced and into the late hours.

Initially, there was a lot of anger from Bucs fans who read reports from Egypt which indicated Sredojevic had allegedly already agreed to join Zamalek.

Those reports confused South African followers who read Sredojevic left Pirates for personal reasons, to attend to his ill mother in Serbia.

On Saturday new reports emerged where Sredojevic denied the Egyptian news linking him with Zamalek.

We take a look at a video where 'Micho' announced his resignation, paying tribute to Pirates and fans.

There is also another Tweet where he had earlier explained why he won't be swayed by interest from Zamalek.

Finally, there are also Bucs fans commenting on the fact Micho's popular assistant Rhulani Mokwena will temporarily coach the first team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

