EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Morocco, Ivory Coast, Mali and Tunisia's performances

There were two strong matches, featuring group favourites in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) action

In the first Afcon match and Mali drew 1-1, leaving the latter nation with the advantage with four points at the top of the group.

Tunisia have two points from two games and can still qualify if they win their last group game against Mauritania.

Thanks to SuperSport's Twitter we can watch both goals from this game, by Diadie Samassekou and Wahbi Khazri.

There is also a fantastic photo album of the match from Abdallah Gomaa at New Suez Stadium.

In the second game of the day, impressively beat 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Here we provide you with all the best post-match fan reaction from across Africa, after Youssef En-Nesyri's goal proved to be the match-winner.

Each set of fans in the group are wondering how the result will affect them. Bafana Bafana take on Namibia in the last match of the day.

Article continues below

The individual that received the most praise on Twitter, was Morocco head coach Herve Renard for masterminding victory against his former team.

Tunisia 1-1 Mali FT:



🇲🇱 ⚽️ Hassen (og)

🇹🇳 ⚽️ Khazri



Wahbi Khazri's equaliser ensures both teams must wait till the final matchday to qualify for the Round of 16.#AFCON2019 #TUNMLI pic.twitter.com/HO6VYJ9RfA — DAWN Football (@dawnfootball) June 28, 2019

Mali break the deadlock ⚽



Diadie Samassekou scores straight from the corner as Mouez Hassen fumbles the ball over the line!#TotalAFCON2019#TUNMLI pic.twitter.com/a2sWWrNci4 — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 28, 2019

An interesting choice of outfit from this Mali fan 💀#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/G6xXNNmLAH — Goal (@goal) June 28, 2019

Wahbi Khazri equalizes for Tunisia!



His free kick takes a wicked deflection and level matters as we head in to the last 15 minutes ⚽



LIVE coverage continues > https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY #TotalAFCON2019#TUNMLI pic.twitter.com/i61bP19nPU — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 28, 2019

Photos from Tunisia game against Mali in AFCON 2019.



By: Abdallah Gomaa 📸



Full Album: https://t.co/xecRoy8cvg pic.twitter.com/2I3b9kIc2I — Abdallah Gomaa (@3bdallahGomaa) June 28, 2019

Herve Renard surely has Ivory Coast' number. In four meetings since switching over to Morocco after leading the Ivorians to Afcon glory.



🔺He has knocked them out of Afcon2017



🔺Beaten them to a place at 2018 World Cup



🔺Beaten them in group stage of #Afcon2019#tv3Afcon pic.twitter.com/FoJ0ucdsVp — #3sports (@3SportsGh) June 28, 2019

Congratulations to Morocco!!! Through to the last 16 after beating Ivory Coast! Big result! 🇲🇦 #AFCON19 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) June 28, 2019

That was appalling...Ivory Coast, what's going on, or was Morocco too well prepared? — ItumelengTyro™ (@tumi_barnes) June 28, 2019

Jamie Lannister is doing great work with the Morocco 🇲🇦 Team...

Just as he did with Zambia 🇿🇲 and Ivory Coast 🇨🇮



Maybe 🇿🇦 should hala at him after the Afcon, coz this Baxter nkare he’s going to be a problem.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/urZQjulBDk — Takalani Maluleka (@lordtaks200) June 28, 2019

This Morocco V Ivory Coast result isn’t helping us... — Gololang (@Gololang2018) June 28, 2019

My prediction is that Ivory Coast WILL beat Namibia. Which means, unless we Bafana beat Namibia and Morocco by huge margins (the latter being almost impossible), then it could be red lights. Unless of course we make it through on the best 3rd placed rule. #AFCON2019 — Rams Mabote (@RamsByTheHorns) June 28, 2019

If Bafana Bafana win, they would go second and as usual, expect the same team they are playing tonight to beat Ivory Coast in their final group game to qualify since they won't get a result against Morocco. Hopeless!!

#AFCON2019 — Tony🦍 (@thembamohlabane) June 28, 2019

Why is Supersport showing these AFCON games as Live when they've already been played? Morocco are through after 1-0 win against Ivory Coast? What's the score between SA vs Namibia? pic.twitter.com/CWj7kYMIRA — Canne à Sucre 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) June 28, 2019

broke my heart, but I blame the ref.



For Ivory Coast, I salute Morocco. The team is good https://t.co/vjnGZUGnQ0 — Yassina Terry (@yassinaterry14) June 28, 2019

Harve Renard has proven that in as much as he's the best coach on the African continent, he also know the Ivory Coast team well. Renard after winning the AFCON with Ivory Coast in 2015, left the club to Morocco & has used them to beat the Former AFCON champions back to back. 1/2. — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) June 28, 2019

Morocco joins , , , Madagascar and in the Last 16 stage. With Nesyri goal, Atlas Lions conquered Ivory Coast to collect 6 out of 6 points and sit on the top of Group D and qualify to knockout phase. Congrats, Morocco. Well deserved. 🇲🇦 #MARCIV #AFCON2019 — Wirjil (@Wirjil) June 28, 2019

#Bafanakaofela Ivory Coast loss to Morocco is an advantage for us, did us a huge favor, that would mean Morocco will go into our match already qualified for the next round. All we need is to beat Namibia 3 -0 and play goalless draw with Morocco and cruise through to next round! — General (@Tmesh27) June 28, 2019