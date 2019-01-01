EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Eric Tinkler's appointment at Maritzburg United

South African football fans don't believe that the Bafana Bafana legend will save the KwaZulu-Natal club. What do you think?

Maritzburg United are sitting at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League table.

They have 11 points from 18 matches, five points behind the likes of Baroka FC and Free State Stars. They are also four points behind another relegation candidate, Chippa United.

Their target is to overtake these clubs and work their way into safety to remain in the PSL next season. Can new coach Eric Tinkler get this job done?

The former Cape Town City and Chippa United coach got South African Twitter talking when he was appointed by Maritzburg on Tuesday.

It's difficult to find a follower who's optimistic that Tinkler will save the club. Here's how South African football and the fans reacted on social media.

New head coach, Eric Tinkler is set to take charge of his first training session today ⚽



Read all about our new man in charge here 👇👇👇https://t.co/pZaIFT1xsH#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/8xLh4okfi7 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) January 29, 2019

Massive task awaits Tinkler, all the best to the man! — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) January 29, 2019

@robertmarawa he must appoint Tinkler and buy players, Rob when you spoke to this fellow last year I asked, which good big name players has he bought to sustain the team's success,he was defensive and mentioned unknowns....NFD is upon him #MSW — BIGGA (@biggztshubs) January 28, 2019

So yeah, Eric Tinkler is the new head coach of @MaritzburgUtd. #TheTeamOfChoice — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) January 29, 2019

The coaching merry-go-round continues. After parting ways with Muhsin Ertugral, Maritzburg United have appointed former Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler to take over. pic.twitter.com/3u7QZGktRG — Vodacom Soccer (@VodacomSoccer) January 29, 2019

The Maritzburg United chiefs are running the club like a kindergaten. Muhsin has left, and now we hear they have shortlisted Eric Tinkler, do you see any logic in there? @robertmarawa — Kindinu Kakumba (@kindinukakumba) January 28, 2019

He should just hire a young, Tshepo Motsoeneng of TornadoFC.

Give him a short term contract until the end of a season.

The @MaritzburgUtd will see flames.



No Tinkler

No Bobby

No Gordon

Plz plz....



Tinkler too will sink that team down.@robertmarawa @MarawaSportShow #MSW pic.twitter.com/KPauPdnXFG — Free King Dalindyebo (@Spiwo) January 28, 2019

The only industry that can rival the entertainment industry with recycling faces is the local soccer scene. Damn can't we develop/promote/train young coaches. #openuptheindustry #tinkler #SSDiski https://t.co/v46Df34ltx — hughan butler (@boblarney) January 29, 2019

I think Eric Tinkler is a fantastic coach. He just seems to have a habit of taking on really difficult jobs. — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) January 29, 2019

This transfer window in South Africa, has been for coaches more than players....Eric Tinkler confirmed as the last nail in @MaritzburgUtd coffin... — Sandile Mdumane Qakaza♜ (@qakaza_sandile) January 29, 2019

Everything was going well for Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City but he decided to be forward by thinking he's the "It" of coaching and went to Supersport United,now he's just like another coaches that are fired and hired at will. — Sundowns Fanatic ⭐ Is Back. 👌 💯 (@Madumetja_SoLo) January 29, 2019