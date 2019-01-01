Transfers
Maritzburg United

EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Eric Tinkler's appointment at Maritzburg United

South African football fans don't believe that the Bafana Bafana legend will save the KwaZulu-Natal club. What do you think?

Maritzburg United are sitting at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League table.

They have 11 points from 18 matches, five points behind the likes of Baroka FC and Free State Stars. They are also four points behind another relegation candidate, Chippa United.

Their target is to overtake these clubs and work their way into safety to remain in the PSL next season. Can new coach Eric Tinkler get this job done?

The former Cape Town City and Chippa United coach got South African Twitter talking when he was appointed by Maritzburg on Tuesday.

It's difficult to find a follower who's optimistic that Tinkler will save the club. Here's how South African football and the fans reacted on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

