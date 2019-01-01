EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Dylan Kerr's award and amazing Black Leopards form

The Lidoda Duvha coach has many admirers in South Africa and back in Kenya where he coached Gor Mahia

The Malta-born tactician Dylan Kerr deservedly won the best coach of the month award for December/January in the Premier Soccer League.

He was joined on the podium by his own player, Mwape Musonda, who was named best player of the month.

We take a look at how South African football reacted to his recent successful results, underlining his incredible form with Black Leopards.

Then we notice a number of Kenyan football fans who are clearly missing Kerr. How far can the coach take Black Leopards this season?

From coaching in Tanzania, and then in Kenya, to turning things around @lidodaduvha . Congrats @legend3 for the #AbsaPrem Dec/Jan Coach of the month award. #LidodaDuvha . #WozaNazo pic.twitter.com/5knqHKSYMU — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) January 30, 2019

Absa Prem’s Coach & Player of the month for Dec/Jan - Dylan Kerr @legend3 and Mwape Musonda.



Congratulations gentlemen. @lidodaduvha pic.twitter.com/KSnO09OWly — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) January 30, 2019

Well deserved awards for "Mwape Musonda" and Coach Dylan Kerr, they've revived Leopards fortunes after the departure of Masutha — Sungu Ngobeni (@sungulani15) January 30, 2019

Dylan Kerr gets PSL coach of the month and Mwape Musonda player of the month. Thoroughly deserved. Just shows how quickly things can change for a club in the #AbsaPrem . — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) January 30, 2019

Seen Dylan Kerr trending and thought @OfficialGMFC have re-signed him ... Phew! — Dak Tek (@Jaoko) January 30, 2019

Black Leopards coach, Dylan Kerr speaking jokingly on his time in Kenya: "The facilities are terrible. Some have cows grazing on them. Some have donkeys on them. And that's not just my players!" — Grant James (@grantdesmidt) January 29, 2019