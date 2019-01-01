Transfers
PSL

EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Dylan Kerr's award and amazing Black Leopards form

Last updated
Comments()
Courtesy.
The Lidoda Duvha coach has many admirers in South Africa and back in Kenya where he coached Gor Mahia

The Malta-born tactician Dylan Kerr deservedly won the best coach of the month award for December/January in the Premier Soccer League.

He was joined on the podium by his own player, Mwape Musonda, who was named best player of the month.

We take a look at how South African football reacted to his recent successful results, underlining his incredible form with Black Leopards.

Editors' Picks

Then we notice a number of Kenyan football fans who are clearly missing Kerr. How far can the coach take Black Leopards this season?

 

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'Arnautovic situation created bad atmosphere' - West Ham's Zabaleta can't wait for transfer window to close
Next article:
TP Mazembe captain Rainford Kalaba recovers from injury to face Club Africain
Next article:
Emiliano Sala disappearance: Part of seat cushions from missing plane found on beach in France
Next article:
Southampton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close