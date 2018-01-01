EXTRA TIME: How the PSL reacted to Fadlu Davids and coaches sacking

Seven head coaches were sacked or resigned in the Premier Soccer League this December

The vast amount of head coaching changes has set alarm bells ringing in the PSL. The fans are asking if club owners know what they're doing.

Other fans are wondering how the constant swapping of coaches will help the players settle into a pattern of play.

We take a look at a number of reactions including PSL clubs and fans. The list of coaches to have lost their jobs this month include Dan Malesela, Eric Tinkler, Joel Masutha, Luc Eymael, Giovanni Solinas, Fadlu Davids and Clinton Larsen.

Watching PSL coaches in December 🔄😊⚽ pic.twitter.com/fxur2ME3p2 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 28, 2018

Who would you hire ?



Fadlu Davids - Retweet.



Rhulani Mokwena - Like. pic.twitter.com/KJink7Fi4s — Football Street (@FootballStreetz) December 23, 2018

ALL GONE!!!



Dan Malesela

Eric Tinkler

Joel Masutha

Luc Eymael

Giovanni Solinas

Fadlu Davids

Clinton Larsen



Who’s next???? #FARPost pic.twitter.com/81EWhguBeV — FARPost (@FarPostSA) December 27, 2018

I still need clarity. Which key players did maritzburg United sell that everyone keep talking about? That eventually lead to Fadlu Davids being fired? — Lethabo (@LethaboMorodi) December 25, 2018

CLUB STATEMENT:



Maritzburg United can confirm that coach Fadlu Davids has left the club. We would like to thank Davids for his contribution to the club and wish him success in his future endeavors.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/klNja1mQ5l — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 24, 2018

When you all are sober we gonna talk about how the host and his minnions pitted PM against Fadlu Davids. — #BuyBlack (@Gino_MSFC) December 25, 2018

Can someone please balance me here. This week we've seen.



Fadlu Davids and Clint Larsen being fired.



Maritzburg United appoint Mushin Ertugral as their coach.



Steve Komphela resigned has coach as coach of Bloemfontein Celtic.



Then about a hour later this happens.



👇👇👇 https://t.co/0fQKNUws7U — Marlon Rojo (@MarlonRojo_CPT) December 28, 2018

Fadlu Davids to Lamontville Golden Arrows



Clinton Larsen to Maritzburg United



Just saying nje, myb kungenzeka — Sphamandla Zuma (@SphaNR) December 27, 2018

Hire coach, give absurd mandates, sell players, expect the same coach to work miracles with now understrength team, fire the coach, tell new coach to work even more miracles.

Fadlu Davids didn’t deserve this. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) December 24, 2018

Article continues below