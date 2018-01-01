Live Scores
PSL

EXTRA TIME: How the PSL reacted to Fadlu Davids and coaches sacking

Comments()
Backpagepix
Seven head coaches were sacked or resigned in the Premier Soccer League this December

The vast amount of head coaching changes has set alarm bells ringing in the PSL. The fans are asking if club owners know what they're doing.

Other fans are wondering how the constant swapping of coaches will help the players settle into a pattern of play.

We take a look at a number of reactions including PSL clubs and fans. The list of coaches to have lost their jobs this month include Dan Malesela, Eric Tinkler, Joel Masutha, Luc Eymael, Giovanni Solinas, Fadlu Davids and Clinton Larsen.

Editors' Picks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Article continues below

 

 

Next article:
Steve Komphela appointed as coach of Golden Arrows
Next article:
Sarri urges Chelsea to decide Hazard's future
Next article:
EXTRA TIME: Golden Arrows warn fans to bring their dictionaries for Steve Komphela
Next article:
Young Bafana Series: Part Two - Nico Manu and Likhona Sontshatsha
Next article:
Fantasy Football: Salah leads Team of the Season so far as Liverpool dominate with four players
Close