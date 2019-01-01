EXTRA TIME: How South Africans reacted to Manchester City and United dropping points

Very few would have predicted that both the Red Devils and Citizens would fail to win in Tuesday night's Premier League action

Manchester City visited relegation candidates Newcastle United, a club struggling to pick up points all season.

On the other hand the Citizens were gaining three points from nearly every game they played in the league in this campaign.

It was a match between one of the most expensively assembled team's in the world against one that's been desperate to sign players in recent times.

Manchester City took the lead inside the first minute, so it was even more surprising that Newcastle turned the game around.

Here's how South African football fans reacted to the turn of events, including a few excited Liverpool fans.

We have also added Banyana Banyana star Janine Van Wyk who's inspired by Manchester United again.

The Pep Guardiola post match interview was liked by Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena.

What a way to fight back. That's how I know @ManUtd to be. Never ever give up. Given two more minutes, we would've won the game. Lose the ball in your own half = Goal Against. A point is better than none 🤭 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) January 29, 2019

NewCastle United know how to break a womans heart though☹️😩😪 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) January 29, 2019

"We can switch play more vs a back 4 than back 5, but we always want 3 or 4 players around the ball."



"Only Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea & Everton have played their natural game against us" - Pep Guardiolapic.twitter.com/ZGb1n66NtF — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) January 29, 2019

I thought Man City losing last night would lessen the pressure a bit but I’m still wrong. I’m so nervous. Liverpool need to get 3 points this evening and widen the gap. We’re playing to win the league and everyone hates us. — SHAI (@Shaistah_K) January 30, 2019

I’m laughing as I’m seeing NON LFC fans complaining “ Liverpool are trending “ I’ve got news for your u all , Liverpool usually trending regardless if we’re playing or not cos you soft fuckers can’t stop mentioning us for some fucking reason ! — Jo (@JoDickoLFC) January 29, 2019

Liverpool might genuinely win this league. Someone push me. pic.twitter.com/JeG1HKI3iE — Ziyaad Desai 🇧🇼 (@ZiyaaDesai) January 29, 2019

No smiles in the city of Manchester as City lost 2-1and United lo

drew 2 all however Liverpool must be laughing for now. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) January 29, 2019

'There's a lot of time': Guardiola says Manchester City are still in the title race – video pic.twitter.com/auIsjOnDv4 — nreal ™ (@Nawe_9ja) January 30, 2019