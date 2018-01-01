Live Scores
WTF

EXTRA TIME: How South African media reacted to Liverpool beating Manchester United

Comments()
Getty Images
The clash between England's two most successful clubs is also the biggest Premier League game on South African television

Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham fans may complain that they're playing better than United recently. Should there be a bigger game in the top flight?

The history between Manchester United and Liverpool is most passionately followed in South Africa.

We have a look at how the South African media reacted to the game on Twitter, after Liverpool beat United 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Editors' Picks

 

Next article:
'I'd rather play with Ziyech than Ronaldo or Messi' - De Ligt focused on Ajax not transfer talk
Next article:
Martial's agent 'very pessimisic' over long-term Man Utd stay
Next article:
'He has misled us for several months' - PSG contract rebel Rabiot benched indefinitely
Next article:
Barca's Valverde admits to Lyon uncertainty after Champions League draw
Next article:
USMNT forward Agudelo re-signs with Revolution
Close