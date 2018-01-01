EXTRA TIME: How South African media reacted to Liverpool beating Manchester United

The clash between England's two most successful clubs is also the biggest Premier League game on South African television

Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham fans may complain that they're playing better than United recently. Should there be a bigger game in the top flight?

The history between Manchester United and Liverpool is most passionately followed in South Africa.

We have a look at how the South African media reacted to the game on Twitter, after Liverpool beat United 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

All this talk about Klopp and trophies is meant to unsettle Liverpool. Anyone with a brain knows trophies are handed out toward the end of the season. That's when u can criticize. Doing it mid-season creates fear of failure, the last thing any winning team needs to think of @lfc — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) December 16, 2018

As a @ManUtd fan I’m already preparing myself for the loss we about to suffer today — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) December 16, 2018

United won't bounce back — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 16, 2018

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!



Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United



Shaqiri 80' — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 16, 2018

Liverpool keeps their unbeaten run alive in the 2018-19 Premier League season by hammering Manchester United by 3 goals to 1 at Anfield. — Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) December 16, 2018

Like I said. Trash!! This Man U is trash!! — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) December 16, 2018

Very few players left with that mindset... pic.twitter.com/3p0pvDVdpb — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 17, 2018

Mourinho will tell the media where to get off if they ask questions he doesn't like o tla utlwa🎙🎙🎙 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 16, 2018

Jurgen Klopp this month:



Brings on Origi against Everton, scores 300 seconds later.



Brings on Firmino against Burnley, scores 300 seconds later.



Brings on Shaqiri against Man United, scores 300 seconds later. Article continues below December 16, 2018

As for Manchester United's problems. There are so many I can't fit them in a Tweet, but here's 1 point: Look at how Jurgen Klopp hugged his players after the game (as usual) regulars or not, Jose Mourinho obviously doesn't come anywhere near in breathing squad confidence #MUFC — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) December 17, 2018