EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Tottenham eliminating Manchester City

Spurs and the Reds were the two English Premier League clubs who joined Barcelona and Ajax in the last four of the Uefa Champions League

In Wednesday night's European action, Hotspur lost 4-3 to in the second leg at the Etihad but progressed on the away goals rule.

The tie was locked on 4-4 on aggregate but Spurs went through thanks to winning the first leg 1-0 in London.

This all English encounter proved to be the most entertaining game with plenty of goals right from the start and so many talking points.

Most South African legends, Premier Soccer League stars and the media are talking about VAR after the instant replays aided the referees to change crucial decisions.

Tottenham were happier thanks to the technology helping the referees to award them a goal by Fernando Llorente to cut City's 4-2 lead to just one goal in the 73rd minute.

With the score at 4-3 and City piling on the pressure, the home side's very late goal by Raheem Sterling was denied as VAR showed that Sergio Aguero was off-side.

The other encounter didn't capture the public's imagination as much, because had already won the first leg against 2-0 at Anfield.

Article continues below

They then cruised through with a 4-1 win in . Liverpool will play in the semi-finals and Spurs will take on .

Angikho right 😩😩 Jokes aside 😔 pic.twitter.com/NQjWaLylh3 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) April 17, 2019

Don't know why some can't enjoy celebrating non-goals and goals after the VAR decision, have a little patience, there's many who find this system more dramatic, interesting and exciting. Football's finally catching up with cricket, tennis and rugby & is no longer in the dark ages — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 17, 2019

What are your thoughts on #VAR good people ?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😏 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 17, 2019

What a game. Best game I have watched in a very long time. Both teams played an exciting and VARrry entertaining football. 😱 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) April 17, 2019

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur FT#UCL



This game!!! Wow!!!



Historic win!!!



First time ever!!!



Spurs are thru!! — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 17, 2019

But wait guys , #VAR is fair when it works for your Team but unfair when it works against your Team 🤷🏾‍♂️ ,let us be fair 😂😉 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 17, 2019

I've said it be4 and I will say it again.. This VAR is gonna give ppl heart attacks — Lehlohonolo Majoro (@BalloJoro) April 17, 2019

Ohhhh my goodness... 😱😱😱 This is absolutely insane scenes #UCL — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) April 17, 2019

😂😂😂😂 that kinda emotions, you already past ur honey moon phase emotionally 😂🤙🏽 https://t.co/SXTMwFpUe7 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 17, 2019

Ajax reunite with Spurs quartet



Eriksen, Sanchez, Vertongen, Alderweireld — Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) April 17, 2019

VAR IN THE NEXT SEASON ? — sameehg doutie (@SDoutie) April 17, 2019

Throw Shaqiri on in the next 45, or what’s the use? And if we score a second, both Mané and Salah can go off. My kings need to rest. — SHAI (@Shaistah_K) April 17, 2019

I was about to go sleep when Sterling scored bt then VAR 😂😂😂 pulled me back just like that!!! — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 17, 2019

Mnxm, this VAR is ruining football struuuu, today it worked in favour of Tottenham Hotspurs!!!! Not the result I wanted though!!!! Mncm @robertmarawa @Amanda_Dlamini9 @thomasmlambo — Sbu Gasa (@SbuGasa115) April 17, 2019