Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Tottenham eliminating Manchester City

Spurs and the Reds were the two English Premier League clubs who joined Barcelona and Ajax in the last four of the Uefa Champions League

In Wednesday night's European action, Tottenham Hotspur lost 4-3 to Manchester City in the second leg at the Etihad but progressed on the away goals rule.

The tie was locked on 4-4 on aggregate but Spurs went through thanks to winning the first leg 1-0 in London.

This all English encounter proved to be the most entertaining game with plenty of goals right from the start and so many talking points.

Most South African legends, Premier Soccer League stars and the media are talking about VAR after the instant replays aided the referees to change crucial decisions.

Tottenham were happier thanks to the technology helping the referees to award them a goal by Fernando Llorente to cut City's 4-2 lead to just one goal in the 73rd minute.

With the score at 4-3 and City piling on the pressure, the home side's very late goal by Raheem Sterling was denied as VAR showed that Sergio Aguero was off-side.

The other encounter didn't capture the public's imagination as much, because Liverpool had already won the first leg against Porto 2-0 at Anfield.

They then cruised through with a 4-1 win in Portugal. Liverpool will play Barcelona in the semi-finals and Spurs will take on Ajax.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

