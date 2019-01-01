EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to the Europa League final
Chelsea and Arsenal are among two of the most popular English clubs in South Africa.
So, this Europa League final received a huge following in the country. A number of Premier Soccer League legends, current stars and local media posted on Twitter during the game.
The London clubs started slowly with a goalless first half, but then five goals were smashed in during the second half, with Chelsea being comfortable 4-1 winners.
We also included a few official Tweets from the media at the stadium, with Chelsea star Eden Hazard increasing speculation that he will move to Real Madrid.
Watch Hazard's interview and enjoy the local Tweets on the Europa League final.
At least u r in pole position.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 29, 2019
Shem! Arsenal ya Modimo, e llisa le bana😭— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 29, 2019
Sarri fabricated that scene at training yesterday Arsenal thinking they in shambles... Kante 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ipZNB94kRt— Daine Klate (@Klatey7) May 29, 2019
👀 Chelsea Coach extends his condolences. That was his score prediction....minus that one finger. pic.twitter.com/F3lk6kXrp0— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 29, 2019
Commentator said he doesn’t score goals— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) May 29, 2019
3-0 to Chelsea. I think it's all over. Champions in waiting...— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 29, 2019
Amazing. Only one English born player in two London teams in the Europa final #SLLive— Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) May 29, 2019
The @Arsenal attack was always going to be blunt without the inspiration and command in the middle from @aaronramsey #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/4XmlAVDl2L— Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019
I knew men of the match would always go to @Arsenal defensive frailties #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/n80KHxuzan— Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019
Arsenal won't come back here. 4-1.. #UELFinal— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 29, 2019
Something is about to kickoff #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/la2hKoDZ4G— Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019
Blue is the colour, Best Team in London @chelseafc— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 29, 2019
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2oM8NWAmAr
Is this the end for Eden Hazard at Chelsea?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 29, 2019
"I think so"#UELfinal #beINUEL 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/VakB1EuPQR
Cech strolling into the Chelsea dressing room pic.twitter.com/j5TYXGBvMl— 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) May 29, 2019
Eden Hazard: “Yeah, I think it's goodbye, time for a new challenge”. Real Madrid is coming 🔵🔜⚪️ #CFC #Chelsea #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2019