EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to the Europa League final

Two London clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea met in the second biggest European final of the season, played in Baku on Wednesday night

and are among two of the most popular English clubs in .

So, this final received a huge following in the country. A number of Premier Soccer League legends, current stars and local media posted on Twitter during the game.

The London clubs started slowly with a goalless first half, but then five goals were smashed in during the second half, with Chelsea being comfortable 4-1 winners.

We also included a few official Tweets from the media at the stadium, with Chelsea star Eden Hazard increasing speculation that he will move to .

Watch Hazard's interview and enjoy the local Tweets on the Europa League final.

At least u r in pole position. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 29, 2019

Shem! Arsenal ya Modimo, e llisa le bana😭 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 29, 2019

Sarri fabricated that scene at training yesterday Arsenal thinking they in shambles... Kante 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ipZNB94kRt — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) May 29, 2019

👀 Chelsea Coach extends his condolences. That was his score prediction....minus that one finger. pic.twitter.com/F3lk6kXrp0 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 29, 2019

Commentator said he doesn’t score goals — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) May 29, 2019

3-0 to Chelsea. I think it's all over. Champions in waiting... — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 29, 2019

Amazing. Only one English born player in two London teams in the Europa final #SLLive — Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) May 29, 2019

The @Arsenal attack was always going to be blunt without the inspiration and command in the middle from @aaronramsey #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/4XmlAVDl2L — Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019

I knew men of the match would always go to @Arsenal defensive frailties #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/n80KHxuzan — Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019

Blue is the colour, Best Team in London @chelseafc

💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2oM8NWAmAr — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 29, 2019

Is this the end for Eden Hazard at Chelsea?



"I think so"#UELfinal #beINUEL 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/VakB1EuPQR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) May 29, 2019

Cech strolling into the Chelsea dressing room pic.twitter.com/j5TYXGBvMl — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) May 29, 2019