EXTRA TIME: How South African football and Milutin Sredojević reacted to the 2019 Afcon draw

Bafana Bafana were placed in Group D with favourites Morocco, Ivory Coast and neighbours Namibia

The draw took place at the Pyramids in Cairo, on Friday night.

After Bafana Bafana's group was revealed here's how the local media and the Premier Soccer League reacted.

Even coach Milutin Sredojević is excitedly looking forward to the tournament.

Bafana undoubtedly have their work cut out at the #TotalAFCON2019 — yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) April 12, 2019

Group A : Zimbabwe Dr Congo



Group B : Madagascar Gunea, Burundi



Group C : , ,



Group D : Namibia, , Cote d'Ivoire,



Group E : Angola, , Mauritania, Mali



Group F : Guinea Bissau, Benin, — Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) April 12, 2019

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be watching an AFCON draw & know that I would actually be apart of it. Crazy, scary feeling. So grateful that it’s apart of my story as a coach. Surreal. @BafanaBafana @CAF_Online @SAFA_net #dreamscometrue #football #southafrica ⚽️ — Joshua Smith MSc (@josh_smith_RSA) April 12, 2019

Our representatives in Egypt tonight pic.twitter.com/fOBDJEaZrd — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 12, 2019

Groups are drawn,preparations are starting now and we have no doubts that we shall have thrilling memorable AFCON Egypt 2019 pic.twitter.com/cgStH8Bs2z — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 12, 2019

If Bafana beat Namibia by a high score like how they did in Egypt in 1998 with @bennimccarthy17, then South Africa has a chance to make goal difference count for at least one of the better 3rd spot finishers. Need at least a draw in one of the other games to progress #Afcondraw — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 12, 2019

🚨⚽️ AFCON 2019 Draw ⚽️🚨@BafanaBafana have been drawn in group D



Here is the group



South Africa

Cote D ‘Ivoire

Morocco

Namibia #ForeverUnited🔥< href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAWeStand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAWeStand🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FcZ3y1IoV1 — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 12, 2019

Africa talents on and off the field 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1DTaJzu6RH — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019

#Bafana going to be coming up against some big players in their #AFCON2019 group…



Zaha, Pépé, Michaël Seri, Eric Bailly, Serge Aurier, Saïss, Hakimi, Ziyech, Belhanda just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/wsvLHkGKkq — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 12, 2019