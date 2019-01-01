EXTRA TIME: How South African football and Milutin Sredojević reacted to the 2019 Afcon draw
The Africa Cup of Nations draw took place at the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night.
After Bafana Bafana's group was revealed here's how the local media and the Premier Soccer League reacted.
Even Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević is excitedly looking forward to the tournament.
So this means that there are no legends from Southern Africa? What kind of insult and mockery is this?@CAF_Online@DylsMapfy @Chakariboy @robertmarawa @mikemadoda @larry_moyo @kwirirayi pic.twitter.com/O9Zl2xvB3f— King George (@damsongeorge) April 12, 2019
Bafana undoubtedly have their work cut out at the #TotalAFCON2019— yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) April 12, 2019
Group A : Egypt Zimbabwe Uganda Dr Congo— Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) April 12, 2019
Group B : Nigeria Madagascar Gunea, Burundi
Group C : Algeria Tanzania, Kenya, Senegal
Group D : Namibia, South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco
Group E : Angola, Tunisia, Mauritania, Mali
Group F : Guinea Bissau, Benin, Cameroon
Behind you all the way 🇿🇦 🇿🇦🇿🇦#Usuthu_Unite https://t.co/pa5FpoZeDG— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) April 12, 2019
Hola @BafanaBafana @AFCON2019_en #Afcon2019Draw pic.twitter.com/oLvtUXv4uO— Vina (@alfavina) April 12, 2019
Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be watching an AFCON draw & know that I would actually be apart of it. Crazy, scary feeling. So grateful that it’s apart of my story as a coach. Surreal. @BafanaBafana @CAF_Online @SAFA_net #dreamscometrue #football #southafrica ⚽️— Joshua Smith MSc (@josh_smith_RSA) April 12, 2019
Love how some people are asking questions about the target audience for the new Lion King like it wasn’t made specifically for us…— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 11, 2019
It’s not for children, it’s a reward for everyone who already knows Hakuna Matata.
Our representatives in Egypt tonight pic.twitter.com/fOBDJEaZrd— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 12, 2019
🗓 The official match schedule for #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bz9PbYlK0k— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019
Groups are drawn,preparations are starting now and we have no doubts that we shall have thrilling memorable AFCON Egypt 2019 pic.twitter.com/cgStH8Bs2z— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 12, 2019
If Bafana beat Namibia by a high score like how they did in Egypt in 1998 with @bennimccarthy17, then South Africa has a chance to make goal difference count for at least one of the better 3rd spot finishers. Need at least a draw in one of the other games to progress #Afcondraw— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 12, 2019
🚨⚽️ AFCON 2019 Draw ⚽️🚨@BafanaBafana have been drawn in group D— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 12, 2019
Here is the group
South Africa
Cote D ‘Ivoire
Morocco
Namibia #ForeverUnited🔥< href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAWeStand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAWeStand🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FcZ3y1IoV1
Africa talents on and off the field 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1DTaJzu6RH— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 12, 2019
#Bafana going to be coming up against some big players in their #AFCON2019 group…— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 12, 2019
Zaha, Pépé, Michaël Seri, Eric Bailly, Serge Aurier, Saïss, Hakimi, Ziyech, Belhanda just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/wsvLHkGKkq
I'm more scared for South Africa. I think Morocco are in their comfortable zone (North) They've got great defence too. https://t.co/Gs0QyHNrns— Oluwatobi Ogunsakin (@tobiogunsakin) April 12, 2019