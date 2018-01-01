EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Mourinho sacking at Manchester United

Due to his popular first spell at Chelsea, the Portuguese coach was one of the most famous international names in soccer for South African followers

There are thousands of Portugal and Manchester United fans in South Africa. When you add the fact that Chelsea is also very popular, then the news of Jose Mourinho's sacking becomes one of the biggest talking points to date.

On Wednesday afternoon Ole Gunnar Solskjær was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager. The former Red Devils striker will take the job on a temporary basis, until the end of the season.

This is when it is understood United's permanent manager will start, a strong hint that this candidate is not available right now.

Here's how the South African media and players reacted to Mourinho's sacking, the biggest soccer news worldwide this week.

This coaching business https://t.co/sydZaYdFzE — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 18, 2018

The Special One becomes The "Sacked One" — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 18, 2018

Sacking Mourinho is another big mistake by Manchester United. The owners are the problem.I can’t see any coach succeeding at Utd with the current squad. Utd will continue to struggle. #MourinhoSacked — ZAID OMAR (@ZaidOmar) December 18, 2018

Martin Tyler believes Jose Mourinho's personality changed during his time at @ManUtd.



Jose Mourinho has been sacked by @ManUtd: https://t.co/cMgxUIfykQ



Follow updates and reaction after Jose Mourinho is sacked as @ManUtd manager here: https://t.co/kouvEuOFMj pic.twitter.com/NtcwrybPov — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 18, 2018

I was talking to journos for years about this misconception in England v other European countries, where top Euro coaches get relegated, learn from experiences at small clubs then move on to the best clubs in their nations. Coaching excellence is measured on coaching & not fame — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) December 19, 2018

Mourinho’s sacking is perhaps the best Christmas gift any @ManUtd supporter could’ve asked for. — Lindiwe Dube (@LindiweDube) December 18, 2018

Manchester United have sacked Jose Mourinho who do you want to take over as the new coach?? Zidane ? Carrick ? — James keene (@JamesKeene28) December 18, 2018

You know it’s going to happen bro. So make the most of this year — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) December 18, 2018

How can José and Mourinho trend at the same time? What kind of sorcery is this? pic.twitter.com/Ji14u0WeKh Article continues below December 18, 2018