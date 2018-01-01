Live Scores
Manchester United

EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Mourinho sacking at Manchester United

Due to his popular first spell at Chelsea, the Portuguese coach was one of the most famous international names in soccer for South African followers

There are thousands of Portugal and Manchester United fans in South Africa. When you add the fact that Chelsea is also very popular, then the news of Jose Mourinho's sacking becomes one of the biggest talking points to date. 

On Wednesday afternoon Ole Gunnar Solskjær was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager. The former Red Devils striker will take the job on a temporary basis, until the end of the season.

This is when it is understood United's permanent manager will start, a strong hint that this candidate is not available right now.

Here's how the South African media and players reacted to Mourinho's sacking, the biggest soccer news worldwide this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

