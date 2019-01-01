EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Manchester City beating Liverpool

There hasn't been so much interest in a single foreign game in South Africa since the 2018 Fifa World Cup

The Manchester City vs. Liverpool English Premier League fixture got more attention than the Uefa Champions League this season so far, judging from South African football's Twitter.

If Liverpool won they would've opened up a 10 point gap on City, but the Citizens won 2-1 and reduced that margin to four points. The title race is back on!

The fixture certainly captured the imagination of the nation and we can see PSL legends, stars and the SA media commenting on the big game.

With Liverpool’s unbeaten streak having ended, this only further proves how great Arsenal’s invincibles were. Yes it was a different time but consistency like that is unheard of in today’s age. — yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) January 3, 2019

Can't believe there was a time where Pep chose Jesus ahead of Kun... — Danian Wareley (@wareley8) January 3, 2019

Just like Mo chose Fellaini before Pogba and Mata 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Nazier 17 (@NazierJacobs17) January 4, 2019

Does the whole ball really have to cross the line?!? What about 98.7% of the ball?? 😳 — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) January 3, 2019

Bernardo Silva is a manager’s dream basically. G+A contribution, combining and dribbling through tight spaces to a high level (high value skill, esp. for top team) and nice movement. Then he’s an absolute monster in pressing and defensive transitions. — JM (@JMftbl) January 3, 2019

Sleeping Dejan Lovren gifted Manchester City a number of openings. Sadio Mane guilty of not following up his shot off the post. Klopp should've started Fabinho. Man City got incredibly lucky with the goal line technology. Kompany should've been sent off. Tastey game #MCILIV — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 3, 2019

Gonna cry myself to sleep @LFC — Gerald Phiri Jnr  (@Gerald_Jrr) January 3, 2019

Game changer right there! pic.twitter.com/xjfmCl5hg6 — Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) January 3, 2019

Over the years I've seen many teams come to Anfield and lose against Liverpool but then lift themselves up and still win the Premier League title. #LFC now got to show they can do the same. This is where mental strength counts. #MCILIV @lfc — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 3, 2019

Massive game tonight about to start , and away we go #MCILIV — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) January 3, 2019

If Manchester City wins this game they'll go on to win the league — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) January 3, 2019

Who is your money on ??? pic.twitter.com/kfmQFPvgXS — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 3, 2019

Bernado Silva’s work rate tonight!!! 🙌🏽 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) January 3, 2019

