EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool's lesson in Barcelona

Reds fans awoke with a heavy hangover on Thursday morning, after a disappointing Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg experience

beat 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL last four game, with the Reds having a mountain to climb at Anfield on Tuesday.

Yet, there's still one South African journalist who's confident that Liverpool will give everything to turn it around in the second leg.

That will require a comeback of Istanbul proportions. Well, did it against Barcelona last season. Why can't Liverpool?

You can have a look at how Premier Soccer League stars, Bafana Bafana stars abroad, legends and the South African media reacted to the game.

Most of these professionals were amazed at Leo Messi's performance against Liverpool, as the Argentine scored two goals after Luis Suarez's opener.

You can enjoy their Tweets and the highlight of Messi's free-kick, thanks to the replay being made available by SuperSport TV's official Twitter.

Details from the professor 🤓 https://t.co/5lu7e3ifEi — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) May 1, 2019

Or, and try and stick with me here, Van Dijk is aware he's being pulled from CB to LB and doesn't want to be pulled out of position without cover. I know it's hard for these fan accounts to see the game tactically, but do at least try to grow a brain. https://t.co/zFe4TKmdJY — Jon Townsend (@jon_townsend3) May 1, 2019

Mara where are the Liverpool fans today!! 😂🤣😅💁🏽‍♀️ it’s a new day guys, the suns out and the Lord has blessed us! — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) May 2, 2019

The toppest of bins. https://t.co/UMn535HVKG — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 1, 2019

It's our last Lionel Messi tweet of the evening, we promise 🥺



But we'll leave you with the chance to watch that sensational free-kick from five different fantastic angles, coupled with some outstanding commentary 📽️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/140SGKHkPI — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 1, 2019

Lionel Messi equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 600 goals in their club careers. He is three years younger and needed 118 games less. Messi averages 0.88 goals per game, Ronaldo averages 0.75 goals per game. pic.twitter.com/UO50UKEVJ5 — David Kappel (@kappilinho) May 1, 2019

Every time I watch Messi’s goal it just gets better 🙆🏾‍♂️🙌🏾 — Bamuza Sono (@BamuzaSono) May 2, 2019

I am 110% certain that we will put up the biggest fight at Anfield next week and that’s enough for me to feel okay today. — SHAI (@Shaistah_K) May 2, 2019

Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker certainly enjoyed that Messi free-kick 😍pic.twitter.com/7cr5JUWmUY — Goal (@goal) May 1, 2019

Having breakfast with a good friend who works at FC Barcelona. Discussing what we witnessed last night and he says for Messi winning the champions league this season is personal! When he decides to play, they CANT lose. Goosebumps! 🙏🏾 — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) May 2, 2019

Meeesssssiii🤭👑 — Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) May 1, 2019