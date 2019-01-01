Live Scores
Barcelona v Liverpool

EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool's lesson in Barcelona

Comments()
Getty
Reds fans awoke with a heavy hangover on Thursday morning, after a disappointing Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg experience

Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL last four game, with the Reds having a mountain to climb at Anfield on Tuesday.

Yet, there's still one South African journalist who's confident that Liverpool will give everything to turn it around in the second leg.

That will require a comeback of Istanbul proportions. Well, Roma did it against Barcelona last season. Why can't Liverpool?

Editors' Picks

You can have a look at how Premier Soccer League stars, Bafana Bafana stars abroad, legends and the South African media reacted to the game.

Most of these professionals were amazed at Leo Messi's performance against Liverpool, as the Argentine scored two goals after Luis Suarez's opener.

Article continues below

You can enjoy their Tweets and the highlight of Messi's free-kick, thanks to the replay being made available by SuperSport TV's official Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close