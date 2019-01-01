EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool's lesson in Barcelona
Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the UCL last four game, with the Reds having a mountain to climb at Anfield on Tuesday.
Yet, there's still one South African journalist who's confident that Liverpool will give everything to turn it around in the second leg.
That will require a comeback of Istanbul proportions. Well, Roma did it against Barcelona last season. Why can't Liverpool?
You can have a look at how Premier Soccer League stars, Bafana Bafana stars abroad, legends and the South African media reacted to the game.
Most of these professionals were amazed at Leo Messi's performance against Liverpool, as the Argentine scored two goals after Luis Suarez's opener.
You can enjoy their Tweets and the highlight of Messi's free-kick, thanks to the replay being made available by SuperSport TV's official Twitter.
Details from the professor 🤓 https://t.co/5lu7e3ifEi— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) May 1, 2019
Or, and try and stick with me here, Van Dijk is aware he's being pulled from CB to LB and doesn't want to be pulled out of position without cover. I know it's hard for these fan accounts to see the game tactically, but do at least try to grow a brain. https://t.co/zFe4TKmdJY— Jon Townsend (@jon_townsend3) May 1, 2019
One Word ,🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/PHrJrodMew— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 1, 2019
Messi 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 #BARLIV pic.twitter.com/PPDOuwTFkD— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) May 1, 2019
Mara where are the Liverpool fans today!! 😂🤣😅💁🏽♀️ it’s a new day guys, the suns out and the Lord has blessed us!— Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) May 2, 2019
The toppest of bins. https://t.co/UMn535HVKG— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 1, 2019
It's our last Lionel Messi tweet of the evening, we promise 🥺— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 1, 2019
But we'll leave you with the chance to watch that sensational free-kick from five different fantastic angles, coupled with some outstanding commentary 📽️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/140SGKHkPI
Lionel Messi equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 600 goals in their club careers. He is three years younger and needed 118 games less. Messi averages 0.88 goals per game, Ronaldo averages 0.75 goals per game. pic.twitter.com/UO50UKEVJ5— David Kappel (@kappilinho) May 1, 2019
Every time I watch Messi’s goal it just gets better 🙆🏾♂️🙌🏾— Bamuza Sono (@BamuzaSono) May 2, 2019
I am 110% certain that we will put up the biggest fight at Anfield next week and that’s enough for me to feel okay today.— SHAI (@Shaistah_K) May 2, 2019
Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker certainly enjoyed that Messi free-kick 😍pic.twitter.com/7cr5JUWmUY— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2019
Having breakfast with a good friend who works at FC Barcelona. Discussing what we witnessed last night and he says for Messi winning the champions league this season is personal! When he decides to play, they CANT lose. Goosebumps! 🙏🏾— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) May 2, 2019
Meeesssssiii🤭👑— Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) May 1, 2019
Jurgen Klopp may wonder how he lost a game 3-0 where he seemed to have won the tactical battle, well, the obvious fault is that such a battle is useless when you have no centre forward to cash in at the business end. Salah & Mane were unlucky but you must have a finisher in there— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 2, 2019