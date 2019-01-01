Live Scores
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool winning the Uefa Champions League final

The Reds beat Spurs 2-0 in the biggest club game in world football in Madrid on Saturday night

South Africans were also glued to their television sets watching the Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams didn't play an official game in three weeks, so the match lacked rhythm and wasn't the spectacle most neutrals were hoping for.

After Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the second minute from the penalty spot, Liverpool chose to sit back and play on the counter.

Late on, Belgian forward (of Kenyan origin) Divock Origi scored the second to make sure the Anfield club won their sixth European Cup title.

We take a look at how South African and Premier Soccer League stars, legends and the media reacted to the big game.

We've put together this epic collection of Tweets after the Reds won 2-0. One of the stand-out Tweets is from Bafana Bafana keeper Itumeleng Khune, who was quite impressed with Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

