EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool winning the Uefa Champions League final
South Africans were also glued to their television sets watching the Uefa Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
Both teams didn't play an official game in three weeks, so the match lacked rhythm and wasn't the spectacle most neutrals were hoping for.
After Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the second minute from the penalty spot, Liverpool chose to sit back and play on the counter.
Late on, Belgian forward (of Kenyan origin) Divock Origi scored the second to make sure the Anfield club won their sixth European Cup title.
We take a look at how South African and Premier Soccer League stars, legends and the media reacted to the big game.
We've put together this epic collection of Tweets after the Reds won 2-0. One of the stand-out Tweets is from Bafana Bafana keeper Itumeleng Khune, who was quite impressed with Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.
Success has the same clues 🧐🔥 https://t.co/gD7ooCZSX3— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) June 1, 2019
KANED....— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 1, 2019
To finish the season empty-handed collecting 97 points from 38 games, losing only once & playing such an exhilarating football, would be unbelievably cruel. And the form book is on Liverpool’s side: One loss in their last 14 matches with Tottenham. The Beautiful Game can be cruel— 𝐙𝐀𝐈𝐃 𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐑 ✨ (@ZaidOmar) June 1, 2019
Mans delivered on what he promised four years ago.— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 1, 2019
He deserves this. I’ve grown to like him as a man and a manager. Top professional. pic.twitter.com/tCxmmsmEL2
🔴 Liverpool's name is on the trophy for the sixth time!#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9AJSZtAhUv— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
🏆 CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE! 🏆#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4W9diw8Q94— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
As I patiently wait...— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) June 1, 2019
Liverpool vs Tottenham #UCL Final #Liverpool🔴 pic.twitter.com/o1KCrJFzDO
The Liverpool FC shareholder is happy!!! @KingJames— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 1, 2019
👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/ZZ3pbvsA3G
Divock Origi seals it for Liverpool as they win the Champions League 🏆.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) June 1, 2019
His Uncle Austin Origi won the African version then called the African Cup Winners Cup in 1987 with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia as the captain. Family greatness. #CLFinal pic.twitter.com/v4mU4Oh0ET
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/UL2XVm9DUt— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) June 1, 2019
Up the Reds! ✊🔴#YNWA pic.twitter.com/h4v1Opu6m7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
Other than that with no rhythm at all, Liverpool at least mature in how they played the game safe. Klopp's lost finals playing with full emotion all guns blazing but he's finally won by sitting back for 93min playing on the counter & defending like an Italian side #UCLfinal @LFC— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) June 1, 2019
Massive Respect for @Alissonbecker 🙌🏼 #CleanSheet and unbelievable saves to keep @LFC in the game 🙏🏼 #ChampionsLeagueFinal2019 #LivTot pic.twitter.com/lPYB4U48gC— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) June 1, 2019
Most if not all coaches who wear track suit on the bench WON something— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 1, 2019
Moura. Scored a hat trick against Ajax to get Spurs in the finals. Only got to play for 15 minutes.. Kane. Didn't do shit all season. Gets to play 90 minutes. That's karma.— Predaluck (@Predaluck) June 1, 2019
Congratulations @LFC and @robertmarawa in a year where you have both tormented your space with excellent vernon, tonight you will be celebrated by many around the world.— Sephatsi Malatsi (@Uhuru_ka_Azania) June 1, 2019
Themba do not despair, because only with your hand can your handwriting be erased. God bless
We are Liverpool YNWA pic.twitter.com/PSBZMGVo7n— cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) June 1, 2019
If there’s anyone that deserves this, it’s Klopp. What a guy 🙌🏽— kareem 🏔 (@ConybeareKareem) June 1, 2019
Beautiful #UCLFinal Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid wow pic.twitter.com/bpaQtn8Ad2— Vina (@alfavina) June 1, 2019
Sorry @NeilAndrews65 but @SpursOfficial should have started this Guy 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xusRoc6v6e— Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) June 1, 2019
You will never walk alone Liverpool! Congratulations #LFC #UCLFinal— James keene (@JamesKeene28) June 1, 2019
Rough estimates coming in from Reuters; is that there are currently over 6 million Liverpool FC fans in Madrid. MADRID IS ALL RED! 😁 😉#LFC #UCL #UCLfinal #UCLFinal19 #Madrid 🇪🇸 #YNWA— LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) June 1, 2019
(vid:@Noemidemiguel) pic.twitter.com/bx3SaO95VF
Scenes... 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/2h8jmPzEAb— Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) June 1, 2019
You can’t beat Barcelona 4-0 and not win the champs league— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) June 1, 2019
The one player who came to the party when he was most needed @DivockOrigi played his deputy role with aplomb @LFC #UCLfinal @ChampionsLeague— Vina (@alfavina) June 1, 2019
Congratulations to Liverpool for being crowned 2018/19 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS 🎖🏆🍾👏🏽🥂— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 1, 2019
Origi Rasta got soul ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏆🏆🏆🏆— cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) June 1, 2019
You are happy my brother I can see 😂😂— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) June 1, 2019
Congratulations to Liverpool. #UCLChampions. Hard luck Spurs.— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) June 1, 2019
The player who impressed me the most in recent months for Liverpool has been Trent Alexander-Arnold. Can't believe his age with his game intelligence & the frightening thing is that I can see him improving so much. I'd tip him as an awesome attacking midfielder in future @LFC— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) June 1, 2019