EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to Liverpool winning the Uefa Champions League final

The Reds beat Spurs 2-0 in the biggest club game in world football in Madrid on Saturday night

South Africans were also glued to their television sets watching the Uefa final between and Hotspur.

Both teams didn't play an official game in three weeks, so the match lacked rhythm and wasn't the spectacle most neutrals were hoping for.

After Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the second minute from the penalty spot, Liverpool chose to sit back and play on the counter.

Late on, Belgian forward (of Kenyan origin) Divock Origi scored the second to make sure the Anfield club won their sixth European Cup title.

We take a look at how South African and Premier Soccer League stars, legends and the media reacted to the big game.

One of the stand-out Tweets is from Bafana Bafana keeper Itumeleng Khune, who was quite impressed with Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.

Success has the same clues 🧐🔥 https://t.co/gD7ooCZSX3 — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) June 1, 2019

To finish the season empty-handed collecting 97 points from 38 games, losing only once & playing such an exhilarating football, would be unbelievably cruel. And the form book is on Liverpool’s side: One loss in their last 14 matches with Tottenham. The Beautiful Game can be cruel — 𝐙𝐀𝐈𝐃 𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐑 ✨ (@ZaidOmar) June 1, 2019

Mans delivered on what he promised four years ago.



He deserves this. I’ve grown to like him as a man and a manager. Top professional. pic.twitter.com/tCxmmsmEL2 — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 1, 2019

🔴 Liverpool's name is on the trophy for the sixth time!#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9AJSZtAhUv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Divock Origi seals it for Liverpool as they win the Champions League 🏆.



His Uncle Austin Origi won the African version then called the African Cup Winners Cup in 1987 with Kenyan giants as the captain. Family greatness. #CLFinal pic.twitter.com/v4mU4Oh0ET — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) June 1, 2019

Other than that with no rhythm at all, Liverpool at least mature in how they played the game safe. Klopp's lost finals playing with full emotion all guns blazing but he's finally won by sitting back for 93min playing on the counter & defending like an Italian side #UCLfinal @LFC — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) June 1, 2019

Most if not all coaches who wear track suit on the bench WON something — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 1, 2019

Moura. Scored a hat trick against to get Spurs in the finals. Only got to play for 15 minutes.. Kane. Didn't do shit all season. Gets to play 90 minutes. That's karma. — Predaluck (@Predaluck) June 1, 2019

Congratulations @LFC and @robertmarawa in a year where you have both tormented your space with excellent vernon, tonight you will be celebrated by many around the world.



Themba do not despair, because only with your hand can your handwriting be erased. God bless — Sephatsi Malatsi (@Uhuru_ka_Azania) June 1, 2019

We are Liverpool YNWA pic.twitter.com/PSBZMGVo7n — cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) June 1, 2019

If there’s anyone that deserves this, it’s Klopp. What a guy 🙌🏽 — kareem 🏔 (@ConybeareKareem) June 1, 2019

Beautiful #UCLFinal Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid wow pic.twitter.com/bpaQtn8Ad2 — Vina (@alfavina) June 1, 2019

You will never walk alone Liverpool! Congratulations #LFC #UCLFinal — James keene (@JamesKeene28) June 1, 2019

You can’t beat 4-0 and not win the champs league — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) June 1, 2019

The one player who came to the party when he was most needed @DivockOrigi played his deputy role with aplomb @LFC #UCLfinal @ChampionsLeague — Vina (@alfavina) June 1, 2019

Congratulations to Liverpool for being crowned 2018/19 UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNERS 🎖🏆🍾👏🏽🥂 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 1, 2019

Origi Rasta got soul ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏆🏆🏆🏆 — cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) June 1, 2019

You are happy my brother I can see 😂😂 — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) June 1, 2019

Congratulations to Liverpool. #UCLChampions. Hard luck Spurs. — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) June 1, 2019