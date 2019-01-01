Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to FA Cup and Nedbank Cup finals

Comments()
Backpagepix
South Africa and England hosted their biggest Cup finals on the same day. One result was expected, and to say the least, the other was a big surprise

In South African football most of the talk was about the Nedbank Cup final, as the English FA Cup final came second best.

Manchester City's 6-0 thrashing of Watford, didn't distract the local fans from keeping their focus on their own Cup final.

Kaizer Chiefs fans were totally focused on picking up silverware at last. They were facing National First Division club, TS Galaxy in the final.

Editors' Picks

Hardly anyone was giving this lower division club a chance, even with the clock winding down toward the end of 90 minutes at 0-0.

Then it came. Right at the end, Galaxy were awarded a penalty and the public could hardly believe it. Up stepped Zakhele Lerato Lepasa to put it home and complete one of the biggest fairytales in South African football history.

If you are a Chiefs fan then look away. What follows, firstly, is a number of upset Amakhosi fans raging at the club.

Then we take a look at the media reaction. There's the video anticipation of the game, including Chiefs reception on arrival in Durban.

We have a video of Itumeleng Khune talking to the fans before the game. It was all building up into a memorable day for Chiefs, but now it will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Article continues below

Then of course, there's the reaction to Manchester City winning the first ever English domestic treble. What a day!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close