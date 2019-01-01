EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to FA Cup and Nedbank Cup finals
In South African football most of the talk was about the Nedbank Cup final, as the English FA Cup final came second best.
Manchester City's 6-0 thrashing of Watford, didn't distract the local fans from keeping their focus on their own Cup final.
Kaizer Chiefs fans were totally focused on picking up silverware at last. They were facing National First Division club, TS Galaxy in the final.
Hardly anyone was giving this lower division club a chance, even with the clock winding down toward the end of 90 minutes at 0-0.
Then it came. Right at the end, Galaxy were awarded a penalty and the public could hardly believe it. Up stepped Zakhele Lerato Lepasa to put it home and complete one of the biggest fairytales in South African football history.
If you are a Chiefs fan then look away. What follows, firstly, is a number of upset Amakhosi fans raging at the club.
Then we take a look at the media reaction. There's the video anticipation of the game, including Chiefs reception on arrival in Durban.
We have a video of Itumeleng Khune talking to the fans before the game. It was all building up into a memorable day for Chiefs, but now it will be remembered for the wrong reasons.
Then of course, there's the reaction to Manchester City winning the first ever English domestic treble. What a day!
@alfavina and we must withhold our frustrations and disappointment and be polite. While we watch the team the brand we Love so much reduced to this level of failure. And we must not voice out our anger.@KaizerChiefs— Sicelo Dlamini (@Mpakafi) May 18, 2019
Mara Kazier Chiefs stays breaking hearts . #KaizerChiefs. pic.twitter.com/VtTENZwwDD— Noks. (@_Faye_n) May 18, 2019
Damn @KaizerChiefs just can't get a break😂 @TSGALAXYFC win the Nedbank Cup final what a fairytale story, well done Galaxy 😂🏆— Jade/SpursInUCLFinal (@Simons_spurs) May 18, 2019
@KaizerChiefs can't you guys just sell the status,what's the use of fighting to play final when you perform like this . Die is kak ons is moeg nou fok the spoiled brad called @BobbyMotaung_ can't say anything he is kak— olebogeng molf (@olebogengmolf) May 18, 2019
They must go play ABC Motsepe league— Cfiso Ngubza (@CNgubza) May 18, 2019
Useless— GuySebastian (@Mlungisi_III) May 18, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 TS Galaxy FT— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 18, 2019
Nedbank Cup CHAMPIONS!!!!!!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Congratulations!!! #NedbankCupFinal2019
Congratulations to Dan Malesela and his @TSGALAXYFC team - 2018/19 #NedbankCup champions! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) May 18, 2019
Tears Galaxy 1 Kaizer Chiefs 0— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019
Unbelievable!— yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) May 18, 2019
Security need to be ready at final whistle.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz07Kohler) May 18, 2019
😂😂😂😂 Badliwa abantu— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 18, 2019
Jesus, 4 nil to Manchester City and still counting, meanwhile no goals yet at Moses Mabhida stadium— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019
Manchester City deserves to win the treble. Don't take anything away from them. It reminds me of the last time I played Football Manager, it was in the mid90's, I edited my finances and then after 3 season's I won the treble. 2 amazing players in every position. #FACupFinal— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 18, 2019
When all is said and done I salute u my BOSSES for being boss!! ✊🏾✊🏾 We move on..— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 18, 2019
The game will always win....regardless!!
Good luck @TSGALAXYFC and @KaizerChiefs #NedbankCup2019Final pic.twitter.com/agaQLQAVqg
The Big Interview: @ernestmakhaya spoke to @TSGALAXYFC boss @SukaziTim ahead of the #NedbankCupFinal2019 with @KaizerChiefs— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) May 18, 2019
"The South African football landscape will never be the same after Saturday, the 18th of May, 2019," - Sukazi.
Full story here: https://t.co/i8kGetLfpM pic.twitter.com/mzVXDZ4dMb
Thank you KZN for the warm welcome ❤✌🏾 #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/2jyCzwINhZ— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 17, 2019
This time with streamers and champagne! 😆— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2019
🔵 #mancity 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/SlZolpB8m9
Hola Khosi fam eThekwini, your goalkeeper @IIKHUNE_32_16 has a message for you. pic.twitter.com/QczBQ2DrvK— Vodacom Soccer (@VodacomSoccer) May 17, 2019
The @ManCity Juggernaut grinding Watford into shreds 6 : 0 💯— ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) May 18, 2019
“Is Chiefs wearing red tonight?” - unknown— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) May 18, 2019
👀👀👀#NedbankCupFinal2019
Who'll win this one pic.twitter.com/hawWctLdDI— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019
Nedbank cup Match Commissioner and 4th official two of our top women officials!! pic.twitter.com/3711awic3O— Fran Hilton-Smith (@Franzo_safa) May 18, 2019
I’ve got you! #NedbankCupFinal2019 @SuperSportTV ⚽️💚 pic.twitter.com/tzyi2Ixu4c— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) May 18, 2019
@BABAMTHETHWA @robertmarawa @SimplyCarol8 @Tobisani1 @JuliaStuart_SA @Amanda_Dlamini9 @Amanda_Dlamini9 @alfavina @DumisaniMpafa @mncanem We are ready, let’s do it @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jnr.. .....#NedbankCup19 pic.twitter.com/bFq0tBeS1v— Mabuti Mpafa (@mpafam) May 18, 2019