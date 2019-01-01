EXTRA TIME: How South African football reacted to FA Cup and Nedbank Cup finals

South Africa and England hosted their biggest Cup finals on the same day. One result was expected, and to say the least, the other was a big surprise

In South African football most of the talk was about the Nedbank Cup final, as the English final came second best.

's 6-0 thrashing of , didn't distract the local fans from keeping their focus on their own Cup final.

fans were totally focused on picking up silverware at last. They were facing National First Division club, TS Galaxy in the final.

Hardly anyone was giving this lower division club a chance, even with the clock winding down toward the end of 90 minutes at 0-0.

Then it came. Right at the end, Galaxy were awarded a penalty and the public could hardly believe it. Up stepped Zakhele Lerato Lepasa to put it home and complete one of the biggest fairytales in South African football history.

If you are a Chiefs fan then look away. What follows, firstly, is a number of upset Amakhosi fans raging at the club.

Then we take a look at the media reaction. There's the video anticipation of the game, including Chiefs reception on arrival in Durban.

We have a video of Itumeleng Khune talking to the fans before the game. It was all building up into a memorable day for Chiefs, but now it will be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Then of course, there's the reaction to Manchester City winning the first ever English domestic treble. What a day!

@alfavina and we must withhold our frustrations and disappointment and be polite. While we watch the team the brand we Love so much reduced to this level of failure. And we must not voice out our anger.@KaizerChiefs — Sicelo Dlamini (@Mpakafi) May 18, 2019

Damn @KaizerChiefs just can't get a break😂 @TSGALAXYFC win the Nedbank Cup final what a fairytale story, well done Galaxy 😂🏆 — Jade/SpursInUCLFinal (@Simons_spurs) May 18, 2019

@KaizerChiefs can't you guys just sell the status,what's the use of fighting to play final when you perform like this . Die is kak ons is moeg nou fok the spoiled brad called @BobbyMotaung_ can't say anything he is kak — olebogeng molf (@olebogengmolf) May 18, 2019

They must go play ABC Motsepe league — Cfiso Ngubza (@CNgubza) May 18, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 TS Galaxy FT



Nedbank Cup CHAMPIONS!!!!!!



Congratulations!!! #NedbankCupFinal2019 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 18, 2019

Congratulations to Dan Malesela and his @TSGALAXYFC team - 2018/19 #NedbankCup champions! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) May 18, 2019

Tears Galaxy 1 Kaizer Chiefs 0 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019

Jesus, 4 nil to Manchester City and still counting, meanwhile no goals yet at Moses Mabhida stadium — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019

Manchester City deserves to win the treble. Don't take anything away from them. It reminds me of the last time I played Football Manager, it was in the mid90's, I edited my finances and then after 3 season's I won the treble. 2 amazing players in every position. #FACupFinal — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) May 18, 2019

When all is said and done I salute u my BOSSES for being boss!! ✊🏾✊🏾 We move on..



The game will always win....regardless!!



Good luck @TSGALAXYFC and @KaizerChiefs #NedbankCup2019Final pic.twitter.com/agaQLQAVqg — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 18, 2019

The Big Interview: @ernestmakhaya spoke to @TSGALAXYFC boss @SukaziTim ahead of the #NedbankCupFinal2019 with @KaizerChiefs



"The South African football landscape will never be the same after Saturday, the 18th of May, 2019," - Sukazi.



Full story here: https://t.co/i8kGetLfpM pic.twitter.com/mzVXDZ4dMb — Goal (@GoalcomSA) May 18, 2019

Thank you KZN for the warm welcome ❤✌🏾 #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/2jyCzwINhZ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 17, 2019

Hola Khosi fam eThekwini, your goalkeeper @IIKHUNE_32_16 has a message for you. pic.twitter.com/QczBQ2DrvK — Vodacom Soccer (@VodacomSoccer) May 17, 2019

The @ManCity Juggernaut grinding Watford into shreds 6 : 0 💯 — ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) May 18, 2019

“Is Chiefs wearing red tonight?” - unknown



👀👀👀#NedbankCupFinal2019 — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) May 18, 2019

Who'll win this one pic.twitter.com/hawWctLdDI — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 18, 2019