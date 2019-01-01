EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Wednesday's Uefa Champions League action

Two more mouth-watering quarter-final first leg fixtures were played in Europe on Wednesday night, and they captured the imagination of South Africans

The most high profile match for South African football fans was hosting .

The Red Devils lost 1-0 on the night and hardly threatened the visitor's goal. Lionel Messi was relatively quiet but it was his moment of magic that created the opportunity for Luis Suarez.

The former striker headed the ball toward the goal before it was turned in by United's Luke Shaw.

In the other quarter-final Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring at the end of the first half in Amsterdam, before equalised in the first minute of the second half.

David Neres produced a scintillating run and solo finish to amaze the football world!

One can read how the South African media, football players and legends reacted to these matches on Wednesday.

Love watching this young Ajax side play. They beautiful quick football. 1-1 ... excellent game. #SLLive — Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) April 10, 2019

Pique is doing a great job on Rashford and Lukaku tonight — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 10, 2019

The only time I ever find myself snacking unhealthily is when @ManUtd play. Talk about comfort food 🥴 #MUNBAR — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) April 10, 2019

@robertmarawa with VAR in Place it is safe to say football can now be played without a Ref inside the stadium.



A whistle will be blown through the speakers.



Yellow cards and red cards will be shown throgh the big screen.



That is wat we call 4th industrial revolution — SOSOBALA KHEKHEKHE II (@PaulMzoxolo) April 10, 2019

It ended, stubborn Ajax 1 1 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 10, 2019

Truth be told, Messi is flat tonight — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 10, 2019

United have been really hard on their tackles now they might include Martial art to kick Barcelona off the pitch. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 10, 2019

CR7 has just scored for Juve. #ForzaJuve — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) April 10, 2019

VAR is not consistent 🙄 — Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) April 10, 2019

Both Juve and Ajax scoring at crucial times! — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) April 10, 2019

Not so long to go before the BIG Game kicks off. What are your thoughts on the game?? If you vote Man United, its probably because you are a United fan right 🤭 I know everyone else will be for Barca. LETS GO UNIITED 👹 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) April 10, 2019

This is toooooo beautiful! https://t.co/WQdsXPFuH4 — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) April 10, 2019