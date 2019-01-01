Transfers

EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Serero's move to UAE

Comments()
Getty Images
It was once hoped the Bafana Bafana international would become the next big thing for the African nation, but his star has faded in the last two years

South African football fans were not impressed with Thulani Serero's move from the Dutch League to the United Arab Emirates.

The Bafana Bafana player moved to Al Jazira from Dutch Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem. 

Much was expected from Serero during his seasons at Ajax Amsterdam where he featured in the Champions League against the likes of Barcelona.

Editors' Picks

Bafana fans hoped he'd become the next Steven Pienaar, moving to other famous clubs around Europe. While the young Ajax generation was progressing in Europe, Serero first moved a step down to Vitesse and is now leaving the continent altogether.

So, Serero fans were confused about Sunday's announcement that he's moving to the UAE.

Realistically, Serero has struggled to even become a regular for the South African national team, so at the age of 29, a long and safer contract will be better take him into his 30s.

A few football followers have come on Twitter to criticise the move, as we take a look at how social media reacted.

Should Serero have waited for another European club or are the Asian leagues getting stronger recently? Share your views on our Goal Twitter here @goalcomsa.

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close