EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Serero's move to UAE

It was once hoped the Bafana Bafana international would become the next big thing for the African nation, but his star has faded in the last two years

South African football fans were not impressed with Thulani Serero's move from the Dutch League to the United Arab Emirates.

The Bafana Bafana player moved to Al Jazira from Dutch Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem.

Much was expected from Serero during his seasons at Amsterdam where he featured in the against the likes of .

Bafana fans hoped he'd become the next Steven Pienaar, moving to other famous clubs around Europe. While the young Ajax generation was progressing in Europe, Serero first moved a step down to Vitesse and is now leaving the continent altogether.

So, Serero fans were confused about Sunday's announcement that he's moving to the .

Realistically, Serero has struggled to even become a regular for the South African national team, so at the age of 29, a long and safer contract will be better take him into his 30s.

A few football followers have come on Twitter to criticise the move, as we take a look at how social media reacted.

Should Serero have waited for another European club or are the Asian leagues getting stronger recently? Share your views on our Goal Twitter here @goalcomsa.

Breaking:#Bafana’s Thulani Serero has signed for Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi after a move from Vitesse reportedly worth around R17m.



The 29-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal. 🇿🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XLvLONYWhJ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 25, 2019

More money in the retirement league for Serero — Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) August 25, 2019

Exactly, thats what I'm saying. This is a downgrade for Serero interms of football but the money will be good. It's not a bad decision considering hes in the latter years of his career — Tshezi (@OnlySimphiwe) August 25, 2019

Thulani Serero met een prima payday transfer. Geef hem groot gelijk, maar ga hem wel missen in de Eredivisie. pic.twitter.com/YTtLyvc2zo — Jimmy (@JimmyDriessen) August 25, 2019

Serero set to move to the UAE - SowetanLIVE Sunday World#AFCAjax 🇳🇱 #Eredivisie https://t.co/85KtLszkMI — ⚽️ Football News (@footy90com) August 13, 2019

Serero linked with multi million rand switch to UAE club#bafanabafana



Would this spell the end of the midfielder's international career?https://t.co/8GZSr0rJa5 pic.twitter.com/hXE7Zw3Lmi — Sport24Soccer (@Sport24Soccer) August 12, 2019

Zal de Zuid-Afrikaan serero dit seizoen naar Al Jazira UAE verhuizen?@FOXSportsNL_cc — . (@ImadCH99) August 11, 2019

So many SA fans think Serero's "career is over" by joining a club in UAE. Well, he wasn't going to win the Uefa Champions League/LaLiga/PL anyway. Even bigger African stars have moved to Asia for a secure financial package & they still turned out for stronger international teams — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) August 25, 2019

“The transfer is going through my head. It was a good decision to start on the bench... I hope that there will be clarity about my future soon."



With talk of a R17m to Al Jazira in the UAE, Thulani Serero’s Vitesse future remains in doubt. 🇿🇦⚽️ https://t.co/cunmNoaPKZ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 18, 2019

was it not reported that serero has left Europe for UAE ? — Velile guca (@vejamospecial) August 16, 2019