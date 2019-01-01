EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Kgatlana winning African Player of the Year

The Banyana Banyana star picked up both the best goal of the year and the best Women's Player of the Year awards in Tuesday's ceremony

The South African ladies team coach Desiree Ellis also made the country proud when she was named Coach of the Year.

One can read all the tributes from fans and the soccer fraternity for Thembi Kgatlana and Ellis, as expressed on Twitter below.

Kgatlana was crowned the best women's player in Africa in 2018 at a Gala in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday, after edging out Nigerian duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.

The South African had a tournament to remember as her country finished runners-up at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana and secured a maiden Women's World Cup ticket.

Ellis defeated Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby and Cameroon's Joseph Brian Ndoko to the best coach award.

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦



CONGRATULATIONS to the legendary Desiree Ellis as well a legend in the making, Thembi Kgatlana 🎊🎉🎈🍾.



Thank you very much for inspiring our nation 🙌🏾. #CAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/aA2Yq5dyNM — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 8, 2019

This is magic!!! Thembi Kgatlana has won the CAF player of the year!!! @KgatlanaJnr11 Congratulations!!!! — Vera Pauw (@verapauw) January 8, 2019

Congratulations to both Desiree Ellis&Thembi Kgatlana for winning Women’s coach of the year&Women’s player of the year. Such moments make us proud as a nation &may you grow from strength to strength in the beautiful game. Now that you have it nobody can take it away from you✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QbnGAFQ3l4 — SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) January 8, 2019

How did Kgatlana's goal win the best goal of last year? Haba! 🙄🤔😳#CAFAwards18



The goal scored by the Cameroonian female player was way better than that of Kgatlana's — Obi Kelechi (@OK_0109) January 8, 2019

THEMBI KGATLANA IS THE SECOND SOUTH AFRICAN FOOTBALLER TO BE NAMED THE BEST IN THE CONTINENT. Noko did predict that Thembi and Linda will join her in winning this award. — Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) January 8, 2019

.@CAF_Online ⚽️Awards: congratulations Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa on your Goal of the Year Award, presented by @didierdrogba 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CWJZsJvU79 — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) January 8, 2019

Hanging with Banyana Banyana football star Thembi Kgatlana in Dakar...all the best with Your nomination!! pic.twitter.com/F7BVRzr552 — Mark Fish (@markfish74) January 7, 2019

Many Congrats Thembi Kgatlana and thank you for making Mzansi proud. Keep shining girl. pic.twitter.com/NTPfho6vXv — COACHSENONG (@ThaboSenong) January 8, 2019

You have played a huge role in my life,especially over the past year. Truly are a leader JJ. Let it not end by me but also guide and help all those who want to learn from you. — Thembi Kgatlana (@KgatlanaJnr11) January 9, 2019

Kgatlana dedicates her award to all the girls who want to be Champions 👏🏾👏🏾 Article continues below January 8, 2019