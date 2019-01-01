Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Kgatlana winning African Player of the Year

The Banyana Banyana star picked up both the best goal of the year and the best Women's Player of the Year awards in Tuesday's ceremony

The South African ladies team coach Desiree Ellis also made the country proud when she was named Coach of the Year.

One can read all the tributes from fans and the soccer fraternity for Thembi Kgatlana and Ellis, as expressed on Twitter below.

Kgatlana was crowned the best women's player in Africa in 2018 at a Gala in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday, after edging out Nigerian duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.

The South African had a tournament to remember as her country finished runners-up at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana and secured a maiden Women's World Cup ticket.

Ellis defeated Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby and Cameroon's Joseph Brian Ndoko to the best coach award.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

