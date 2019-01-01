EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Egypt winning 2019 Afcon hosting rights

After Cameroon lost their hosting rights, the 2019 event was to be decided between Egypt and South Africa

With the continent having voted for a new host, Caf confirmed that Egypt won the rights easily.

Many South African fans were not convinced that they should host the tournament, after doing so earlier in the decade.

Others questioned the costs and timing to bring home 24 teams when the country's also preparing for the 2019 elections.

Many South Africans have therefore welcomed the decision that Egypt will host the tournament.

Well... Despite the fact that @SAFA_net has the best football facilities in Africa, @CAF_Online’s Exco have taken what is clearly a POLITICAL decision. We shall see how this pans out. https://t.co/KD3aNbPe1V — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) January 8, 2019

This Ahmad must be convinced that he's shown us & punished SA after handing the 2019 AFCON to Egypt. Little does he know that there are hardly any tears in these parts over his decision. Hell, most of are celebrating cause we never want this bloody thing to come here — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) January 8, 2019

CONFIRMED: Egypt 🇪🇬 will host the 2019 AFCON tournament. @CAF_Online — Velile Mnyandu (@Veli_Mbuli) January 8, 2019

Glad that Libya v #Bafana still means something... Qualifying for a major tournament is something that this group of players need to try and achieve on the field, not by virtue of being hosts. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 8, 2019

Should SA continue with him as the FA president, seemingly he is fighting way too many battles. SA lost FIFA seat, now Afcon, why keep someone who is not wanted by the entire CAF exec committee?

16 votes for Egypt.

1 vote for South Africa.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iCye0WZa3j — African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) January 8, 2019

We have ha d enough share of hosting AFCON as South Africa so I am in support of the Egyptian bid. — Mashudu Lucky (@Mashudu22) January 8, 2019

Let Egypt host AFCON 2019 @CAF_Online in South Africa 🇿🇦 we busy with elections and the land question. Sibusy ntozobawo — Bra KGs (@khayalamagcina) January 8, 2019

Seems Africa is struggling to host next year Afcon. By now Africa should be boasting of world class stadiums 🏟 security, etc. Even though Egypt &South Africa want it, what are others doing? — Slekky (@stamford4) January 7, 2019

The political effect of elections run up in South Africa 🇿🇦 around the time of AFCON will have an impact on the decision to be made. — Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) January 6, 2019

AFCON is coming home, football is coming home <3
January 8, 2019