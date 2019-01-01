Live Scores
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Egypt winning 2019 Afcon hosting rights

Ignat Manjoo
After Cameroon lost their hosting rights, the 2019 event was to be decided between Egypt and South Africa

With the continent having voted for a new host, Caf confirmed that Egypt won the rights easily.

Many South African fans were not convinced that they should host the tournament, after doing so earlier in the decade.

Others questioned the costs and timing to bring home 24 teams when the country's also preparing for the 2019 elections.

Many South Africans have therefore welcomed the decision that Egypt will host the tournament.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

