EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Bafana's preliminary squad

Head coach Stuart Baxter named a squad of 30 players that will go on camp before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Bafana Bafana is preparing for the Group of Death in the Afcon tournament, which is scheduled for from 21 June – 19 July.

On May 12 Baxter will name the final squad of 23 players that will participate against , and Namibia in the group stage.

“This was the most difficult exercise we had to undertake with my assistant Molefi Ntseki – just putting down 30 players on the list was very difficult as there are many who have been left out that we feel could have made it – but then again, it is impossible to accommodate everyone,” Baxter told the media.

“If we go to the Afcon with the mentality that they don’t think we are good, then let’s show them we are. All I want from the players is to give everything they have, do the best they can and I have a strong belief that we will grow stronger with every match,” added Baxter.

“I am confidence we can go past the group stages, and when we do, then the Bafana Bafana team will take it’s own life.”

's matches will be played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Here's how the South African football fraternity and the supporters reacted to the naming of the provisional squad.

So happy to be selected in the national team squad #afcon2019🇿🇦💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/bO5yrGCIEC — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) May 21, 2019

Baxter has announced a 30-man provisional squad for @BafanaBafana , he still has to chop seven players going to the #AFCON2019 #sabcnews @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/ZxetyacC9W — Velile Mnyandu (@Veli_Mbuli) May 21, 2019

Bafana Bafana squad announcement



Was expecting @Colo13Alexander to be called up 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R6G2745Aqu — Sean Roberts (@seanroberts01) May 21, 2019

Keanu Cupido receives his first senior Bafana call up for the 2019 COSAFA Cup!



A regular feature in the youth national setup, we wish Keanu well in this big moment! #iamCityFC#BafanaKaofela 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/4jxpT5kGsP — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 21, 2019

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba ( ), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Downs), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Downs), Kermit Erasmus (CT City)

Coach: Stuart Baxter: — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 21, 2019

Stuart Baxter will name the #Bafana squads for both the #COSAFACup and #AFCON2019 tomorrow afternoon just after 12h00. pic.twitter.com/Gn0SngRuGk — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 20, 2019

Morena deserves the call up for bafana bafana more than everyone excluding Tau the Lion. #bafanabafana pic.twitter.com/XnDRNAfbuO — #MasiloRedDevils🇿🇦 (@MasiloWarren) May 21, 2019

What’s annoying me about this Bafana Bafana debate is the fact that it’s moving away the attention from — 11 May💀 (@trevor_mnini) May 21, 2019

Lol just checked the Bafana squad again and it hit me that they have Rama & Cardoso in there over the LEAGUE WINNING Thapelo Morena... are you fucking joking? @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/lrWdCk1dep — Sizwe (@sizweskhosana12) May 21, 2019

Not everyone Will be selected to represent bafana but I must say Big up to Ben motshwari #afcon2019 — #MALOME (@official_Sipho) May 21, 2019

Bafana Bafana going to AFCON like🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j6Q14ituQw — Not Bouga luv (@kabeloMatlejoan) May 21, 2019

I agree. This man Thapelo Morena deserves to be in the AFCON squad. He has done enough to earn himself a place in Bafana squad. I'm still surprised to see Mphahlele in!! https://t.co/776c7ueTSn — Christiano Michaels (@Michaelbhembe) May 21, 2019

-🐼 Why do you people have a problem with Rama? The same Guy that was part of the squad that got us to #AFCON2019 You forget very fast 😐😐😐 #Bafana — MYZER PURPLE 🐼 (@Evacuate_R_R) May 21, 2019

@robertmarawa team u supporting dont say Bafana bafana at 19:30 — matarandi (@matarandi) May 21, 2019

The Proteas brought more pain to my life than Bafana Bafana could ever. — Makara (@LordKaymak) May 21, 2019