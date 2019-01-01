Live Scores
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Bafana's preliminary squad

Comments()
Backpagepix
Head coach Stuart Baxter named a squad of 30 players that will go on camp before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Bafana Bafana is preparing for the Group of Death in the Afcon tournament, which is scheduled for Egypt from 21 June – 19 July.

On May 12 Baxter will name the final squad of 23 players that will participate against Ivory Coast, Morocco and Namibia in the group stage.

“This was the most difficult exercise we had to undertake with my assistant Molefi Ntseki – just putting down 30 players on the list was very difficult as there are many who have been left out that we feel could have made it – but then again, it is impossible to accommodate everyone,” Baxter told the media.

Editors' Picks

“If we go to the Afcon with the mentality that they don’t think we are good, then let’s show them we are. All I want from the players is to give everything they have, do the best they can and I have a strong belief that we will grow stronger with every match,” added Baxter.

“I am confidence we can go past the group stages, and when we do, then the Bafana Bafana team will take it’s own life.”

South Africa's matches will be played at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Article continues below

Here's how the South African football fraternity and the supporters reacted to the naming of the provisional squad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close