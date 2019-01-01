EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react after Vries hands Sundowns victory against Kaizer Chiefs

With South African hero Itumeleng Khune suffering from a shoulder injury, Kaizer Chiefs paid the price with three points dropped

Kaizer Chiefs replaced the injured Khune with Virgil Vries against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

Vries made a crucial blunder late on by misjudging the flight of the ball, allowing Lebohang Maboe through for a simple tap in.

That put the Brazilian's 2-1 ahead and they eventually won the game with the same score.

Social media was shocked with the errors on display, disappointed with the performances of both teams as they looked rusty after the Christmas and New Year break.

You can read how the fans criticized the players and reacted to Vries error here.

81’| #KC 1 : 2 #MS



Maboe scores for Sundowns after Vries mis-judges the ball and it bounces over him getting a slight touch. Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 2 Mamelodi Sundowns #AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 5, 2019

So many Technical errors. Sundowns vs Chiefs 👀🙆‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Lunga Ngwane (@Coachlunga) January 5, 2019

We might be leading, but honestly speaking Sundowns was abysmal, this game was for chiefs to win. I have never seen such bad passing and losing of balls and poor defending. I'm disappointed. #DownsChiefs #Sundowns #AbsaPrem — Economic Freedom (@jozman303) January 5, 2019

Sundowns was at its weakest today, but Kaizer Chiefs just had to embarrass us. Great! #absaprem pic.twitter.com/HfYf11rZwp — Jae♎ #LibraGang (@this_is_jae) January 5, 2019

Sundowns vs Pirates > Pirates vs Chiefs > Chiefs vs Sundowns #AbsaPrem — 23 Jan 🎂 (@biso__m) January 5, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs should stop playing with keepers from high school we are Mamelodi Sundowns — Tumelo (@tumeloditle) January 5, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns Weren't In It Today - Fortunately For Them, Kaizer Chiefs Are Bad Runners. 3 Games Less, 4 Points Clear 🙄🙆‍♀️ ... #absaprem — Gigantic Dwarf | Rufusman 🇿🇦 (@MrChambersZA) January 5, 2019

That must really be a very late Christmas gift for Sundowns by the poor Chiefs keeper — Lesedi Manamela (@LesCinton) January 5, 2019

Sundowns horror game has been canceled by Chiefs goalkeeper' horror calculation.



Maboe pounces!



KC 1 - 2 MS #FNBStadium#AbsaPrem — spotteR (@fixi1_01) January 5, 2019

Chiefs better be hard on Vries for that goal. Chiefs need to have a good back up plan for Khune for days like these.

Let's build talent guys.#AbsaPrem #chiefsSundowns — Mpume Nkuna (@Mpumedz) January 5, 2019

If Chiefs can't put their foot down and win against a poor Sundowns side like this one then we really are still as shit as ever. Today was our chance to win convincingly and get confidence but nah not at Chiefs bro, we don't roll like that this side. — Neo Wiz 🇿🇦 ⚽ (@BigWiz_) January 5, 2019

as expected #Sirino goes into “flight mode” in a big game!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️ #ChiefsSundowns — Chepu, not Tshepo (@crazy_major) January 5, 2019

Leboa was very selfish in that goal. Should have just let the ball in. He did a Shane Mcgregor of Chiefs in 80's in that goal, if any one remember his goal. #AbsaPrem Sundowns — Matshaya, Doyi (@Maliqo) January 5, 2019