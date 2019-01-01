Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react after Vries hands Sundowns victory against Kaizer Chiefs

Backpagepix
With South African hero Itumeleng Khune suffering from a shoulder injury, Kaizer Chiefs paid the price with three points dropped

Kaizer Chiefs replaced the injured Khune with Virgil Vries against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

Vries made a crucial blunder late on by misjudging the flight of the ball, allowing Lebohang Maboe through for a simple tap in.

That put the Brazilian's 2-1 ahead and they eventually won the game with the same score.

Social media was shocked with the errors on display, disappointed with the performances of both teams as they looked rusty after the Christmas and New Year break.

You can read how the fans criticized the players and reacted to Vries error here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

