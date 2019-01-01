EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react after Vries hands Sundowns victory against Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs replaced the injured Khune with Virgil Vries against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.
Vries made a crucial blunder late on by misjudging the flight of the ball, allowing Lebohang Maboe through for a simple tap in.
That put the Brazilian's 2-1 ahead and they eventually won the game with the same score.
Social media was shocked with the errors on display, disappointed with the performances of both teams as they looked rusty after the Christmas and New Year break.
You can read how the fans criticized the players and reacted to Vries error here.
81’| #KC 1 : 2 #MS
Maboe scores for Sundowns after Vries mis-judges the ball and it bounces over him getting a slight touch. Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 2 Mamelodi Sundowns #AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 5, 2019
So many Technical errors. Sundowns vs Chiefs 👀🙆♂️🤦♂️ — Lunga Ngwane (@Coachlunga) January 5, 2019
We might be leading, but honestly speaking Sundowns was abysmal, this game was for chiefs to win. I have never seen such bad passing and losing of balls and poor defending. I'm disappointed. #DownsChiefs #Sundowns #AbsaPrem — Economic Freedom (@jozman303) January 5, 2019
Sundowns was at its weakest today, but Kaizer Chiefs just had to embarrass us. Great! #absaprem pic.twitter.com/HfYf11rZwp — Jae♎ #LibraGang (@this_is_jae) January 5, 2019
Sundowns vs Pirates > Pirates vs Chiefs > Chiefs vs Sundowns #AbsaPrem — 23 Jan 🎂 (@biso__m) January 5, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs should stop playing with keepers from high school we are Mamelodi Sundowns — Tumelo (@tumeloditle) January 5, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns Weren't In It Today - Fortunately For Them, Kaizer Chiefs Are Bad Runners. 3 Games Less, 4 Points Clear 🙄🙆♀️ ... #absaprem — Gigantic Dwarf | Rufusman 🇿🇦 (@MrChambersZA) January 5, 2019
That must really be a very late Christmas gift for Sundowns by the poor Chiefs keeper — Lesedi Manamela (@LesCinton) January 5, 2019
Sundowns horror game has been canceled by Chiefs goalkeeper' horror calculation.
Maboe pounces!
KC 1 - 2 MS #FNBStadium#AbsaPrem — spotteR (@fixi1_01) January 5, 2019
Chiefs better be hard on Vries for that goal. Chiefs need to have a good back up plan for Khune for days like these.
Let's build talent guys.#AbsaPrem #chiefsSundowns — Mpume Nkuna (@Mpumedz) January 5, 2019
If Chiefs can't put their foot down and win against a poor Sundowns side like this one then we really are still as shit as ever. Today was our chance to win convincingly and get confidence but nah not at Chiefs bro, we don't roll like that this side. — Neo Wiz 🇿🇦 ⚽ (@BigWiz_) January 5, 2019
What is Lebogang Manyama still doing in the game? The weakest link as always... #Chiefs vs #Sundowns #ChiefsDowns #AbsaPrem #SSDiski — #TheLoveTalk (@TMaatjie) January 5, 2019
as expected #Sirino goes into “flight mode” in a big game!!! 🤷🏽♂️ #ChiefsSundowns — Chepu, not Tshepo (@crazy_major) January 5, 2019
Leboa was very selfish in that goal. Should have just let the ball in. He did a Shane Mcgregor of Chiefs in 80's in that goal, if any one remember his goal. #AbsaPrem Sundowns — Matshaya, Doyi (@Maliqo) January 5, 2019
Kuthi huuu! Chiefs just lost. #KaizerChiefs #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/GRccSyDEAk — Titus Moletsane (@MoletsaneTitus) January 5, 2019
Chiefs attacking players failed the whole team. Sundowns is correct in punishing them— Beware of the Native (@BuntuSixaba) January 5, 2019
Oh my boob! What a goal. #Chiefs #Sundowns — Kate Nokwe (@This_Kate) January 5, 2019