EXTRA TIME: How PSL fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs victory away to Cape Town City
Kaizer Chiefs beat Cape Town City 2-1 in a PSL match at Newlands in Cape Town.
They have played a game more than their rivals, but even if the likes of Bidvest Wits or Mamelodi Sundowns were to win their respective matches, Amakhosi would still be on top.
After Kermit Erasmus' opener, goalscorers Daniel Cardoso and then Kearyn Baccus won the game for Chiefs.
The impressive victory gives the away team some breathing space, and the mood in the Chiefs camp has changed quickly.
At the beginning of the season, it was all doom and gloom when Chiefs lost the Carling Black Label Cup to Orlando Pirates, but now the tables have truly turned with Bucs struggling and Amakhosi on top of the PSL.
We take a look at how the fans are discussing the current state of affairs, together with the media and how they followed the game on Twitter.
One special Tweet is from a former Chiefs fan who is now supporting Sundowns.
Wavuka umalambane #AbsaPrem— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) August 27, 2019
80’ Goal Bacchus! Chiefs into the lead@CapeTownCityFC 1-2 @KaizerChiefs #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/UJqGwQxOLg— Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) August 27, 2019
No offside, the ball is not out & no handball? Why was the goal disallowed?— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) August 27, 2019
Tower was sent to the shops!— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 27, 2019
Kermit Erasmus and Co are quick off the mark tonight, Romeo could have scored a brace but didn't courtesy of Mathoho's clearance— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) August 27, 2019
Cardoso left completely open to head home Manyama’s freekick.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 27, 2019
Romeo set Newlands on fire with that 45🔥— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 27, 2019
Can the striker keep the momentum going⁉️#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/3oIRBDeVyk
Billiat’s effort denied by the upright. City 1-0* Chiefs 69th #CityVSChiefs— Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) August 27, 2019
When I said I was bringing a top class midfielder to Chiefs... Kearyn Baccus— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) August 27, 2019
Tonight’s Man of The Match is @KaizerChiefs forward Samir Nurković. #Amakhosi4Life ✌️ pic.twitter.com/WkPEhaM4uV— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 27, 2019
Shapaaaaaa #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/y9XviYC8p9— Michael Ngceba (@MichaelNgceb) August 27, 2019
🖤💛@KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/yocHfTp3AF— TheGent☔️ (@Wenzii3) August 27, 2019
I was a staunch supporter of KC yesteryears and decided to withhold my feelings from them when they started fumbling and not winning anything. Though I've since moved on to support Mamelodi Sundown. It still meticulously look at their performance on ad hoc basis.Well-done to them— Mosweu Moalusi (@EdwardMoalusi) August 27, 2019
Teams trying hard to stop Kaizer Chiefs this season #Amakhosi4Life ✈️ pic.twitter.com/UrN20eIcHs— Ambani Mohlabeng 🇿🇦 (@Mhambis) August 27, 2019
Arrange a season long ticket @KaizerChiefs— Bon Vivant (@_Lehlo) August 27, 2019
Can the league end already 😏😑 #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem@KaizerChiefs ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Q6ybSR5D8P— Khomotso🎓💻 (@Joseph_Ntlema) August 27, 2019
Teamsheets for @CapeTownCityFC and @KaizerChiefs #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/LHi0KZOk6X— Rob Delport (@FMSouthAfrica) August 27, 2019