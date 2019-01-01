EXTRA TIME: How PSL fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs victory away to Cape Town City

Amakhosi moved to the top of the PSL table on Tuesday night, and here is how their fans reacted on social media

beat 2-1 in a match at Newlands in Cape Town.

They have played a game more than their rivals, but even if the likes of or were to win their respective matches, Amakhosi would still be on top.

After Kermit Erasmus' opener, goalscorers Daniel Cardoso and then Kearyn Baccus won the game for Chiefs.

The impressive victory gives the away team some breathing space, and the mood in the Chiefs camp has changed quickly.

At the beginning of the season, it was all doom and gloom when Chiefs lost the Carling Black Label Cup to , but now the tables have truly turned with Bucs struggling and Amakhosi on top of the PSL.

We take a look at how the fans are discussing the current state of affairs, together with the media and how they followed the game on Twitter.

One special Tweet is from a former Chiefs fan who is now supporting Sundowns.

No offside, the ball is not out & no handball? Why was the goal disallowed? — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) August 27, 2019

Tower was sent to the shops! — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 27, 2019

Kermit Erasmus and Co are quick off the mark tonight, Romeo could have scored a brace but didn't courtesy of Mathoho's clearance — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) August 27, 2019

Cardoso left completely open to head home Manyama’s freekick. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 27, 2019

Romeo set Newlands on fire with that 45🔥



Can the striker keep the momentum going⁉️#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/3oIRBDeVyk — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 27, 2019

Billiat’s effort denied by the upright. City 1-0* Chiefs 69th #CityVSChiefs — Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) August 27, 2019

When I said I was bringing a top class midfielder to Chiefs... Kearyn Baccus — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) August 27, 2019

I was a staunch supporter of KC yesteryears and decided to withhold my feelings from them when they started fumbling and not winning anything. Though I've since moved on to support Mamelodi Sundown. It still meticulously look at their performance on ad hoc basis.Well-done to them — Mosweu Moalusi (@EdwardMoalusi) August 27, 2019

Teams trying hard to stop Kaizer Chiefs this season #Amakhosi4Life ✈️ pic.twitter.com/UrN20eIcHs — Ambani Mohlabeng 🇿🇦 (@Mhambis) August 27, 2019