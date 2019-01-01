Cape Town City v Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: How PSL fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs victory away to Cape Town City

Amakhosi moved to the top of the PSL table on Tuesday night, and here is how their fans reacted on social media

Kaizer Chiefs beat Cape Town City 2-1 in a PSL match at Newlands in Cape Town.

They have played a game more than their rivals, but even if the likes of Bidvest Wits or Mamelodi Sundowns were to win their respective matches, Amakhosi would still be on top.

After Kermit Erasmus' opener, goalscorers Daniel Cardoso and then Kearyn Baccus won the game for Chiefs.

The impressive victory gives the away team some breathing space, and the mood in the Chiefs camp has changed quickly.

At the beginning of the season, it was all doom and gloom when Chiefs lost the Carling Black Label Cup to Orlando Pirates, but now the tables have truly turned with Bucs struggling and Amakhosi on top of the PSL.

We take a look at how the fans are discussing the current state of affairs, together with the media and how they followed the game on Twitter.

One special Tweet is from a former Chiefs fan who is now supporting Sundowns.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

