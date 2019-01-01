Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United

EXTRA TIME: How MTN8 fans reacted to SuperSport United knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians crashed out of the competition on Wednesday night, and we take a look at how South African football followers reacted

SuperSport United beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

This was after the two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, earning United a well-deserved 3-1 victory on aggregate.

Looking at the social media reaction, most neutrals are not sympathetic that Pitso Mosimane was hoping to finally win this elusive MTN8 trophy at Sundowns.

The Twitter celebrations are mostly coming from rival fans at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. This is because Sundowns' neighbours SuperSport United instead made sure they reached their third MTN8 final in a row, this time booking a date with Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.

Last year United lost to Cape Town City in the final, having previously lifted the trophy in 2017. Before the fan reaction, we provide you with a little video preview of the match from Steve Komphela's impersonator, Smangaliso Mdluli.

Then you can watch both goals thanks to tweets from SuperSport TV.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

