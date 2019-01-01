EXTRA TIME: How MTN8 fans reacted to SuperSport United knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians crashed out of the competition on Wednesday night, and we take a look at how South African football followers reacted

SuperSport United beat 2-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

This was after the two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, earning United a well-deserved 3-1 victory on aggregate.

Looking at the social media reaction, most neutrals are not sympathetic that Pitso Mosimane was hoping to finally win this elusive MTN8 trophy at Sundowns.

The Twitter celebrations are mostly coming from rival fans at and . This is because Sundowns' neighbours SuperSport United instead made sure they reached their third MTN8 final in a row, this time booking a date with at Orlando Stadium.

Last year United lost to in the final, having previously lifted the trophy in 2017. Before the fan reaction, we provide you with a little video preview of the match from Steve Komphela's impersonator, Smangaliso Mdluli.

Then you can watch both goals thanks to tweets from SuperSport TV.

Mamelodi Sundowns 👆vs SuperSport United 🔵 | Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium 🏟 | Semifinal Leg 2 of 2: Agg 1-1 |19:30 🕢 | MTN8 Wafa Wafa ⚽️🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/f8G2DO1yUo — Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) September 18, 2019

SuperSport United take the lead against Sundowns!



Teboho Mokoena's driven shot finds its way into the net to put @SuperSportFC ahead, giving them a 2-1 lead on aggregate.



Watch the #MTN8 LIVE >> https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/sjFdVKWHtB — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) September 18, 2019

#MTN8 - RESULT:



Mamelodi Sundowns 0-2 SuperSport United



Matsatsantsa beat Sundowns 3-1 on aggregate to set up a clash with Highlands Park in the final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mrn1ppOofB — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) September 18, 2019

Sundowns OFFICIALLY KNOCKED OUT.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Luu Kubheka (@CoolKid_Skinny) September 18, 2019

Sundowns fans when gets a corner pic.twitter.com/3El6OvQfu3 — Oratile (@ora_tiwee) September 18, 2019

Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundown for winning #MTN8 on internet pic.twitter.com/0dyUKNvHpr — Ke nna Mr Mphela😉 (@Bulletmagolide) September 18, 2019

Hi guys,

I'm a , and Mamelodi Sundowns fan. pic.twitter.com/O7JC5kD6tZ — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) September 18, 2019

"You can't beat Sundowns over 2 legs. They will just use their CAF experience on you" 😂😂😂 — One Shot Mahlase! (@Ceeya_Mav) September 18, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Supporters please gather around this tweet, i want us to laugh at Mamelodi Sundowns 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DcqW730fKv — Lwandle Aluwelwa (@Alexi_Mthombeni) September 18, 2019

Bongani Khumalo was named tonight’s Man Of The Match vs Sundowns. #MTN8 2nd Leg 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UM72u8MmRG — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) September 18, 2019

Percy Tau didn't play, and ngapha sundowns is behind in the MTN8 ... Mxmm I'm 5 to telling my wife that if Sundowns doesn't win, she won't get any for a week. I'm tired of this nonsense pic.twitter.com/i4aCQo5Skv — A Bruised Reed with Weak Hands & Feeble Knees (@GrandShaap) September 18, 2019

Ya bona la Supersport destroyed Sundowns #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/zZfvvwH69Z — TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) September 18, 2019

Sundowns coach feels like Brutus after Mmabatho got rid of his favourite thing at Khoza mansion "jalwa" pic.twitter.com/RQ6pWWmdrg — Jeffrey Moatshe (@Jeffrey00738103) September 18, 2019

Motsepe does not get value for his money i promise u anyone can see for hw long will the guy allow to look like fool whos clueless abt soccer business hes pumping millions to sundowns but he gets zilch Return on his investment thts foolish wld he do the same with ARC,ARM nope — Dave (@Dave34982732) September 18, 2019

Sundowns knocked out

Percy Tau ddnt play

Angikho right pic.twitter.com/axhNUzXrMf — #StopRapping&KillingOurWoman🇿🇦 (@Jamlude) September 18, 2019

“You can’t win everything. Who wins everything?

Now we move on. There’s a league match on Saturday ( )” - Pitso Mosimane #MTN8 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/mdMr5GSq3E — Kgomotso Sethusha (@Kgomotsso) September 18, 2019

#MTN8 anyone can see sundowns squad is old and tired no passion anymore those guys are thinking about their family issues whilst youngsters like Mbule ,Mokoena,webber are thinking about shining if Pitso refuses to play our youngsters let him voetsek hes not bigger than sundowns — Dave (@Dave34982732) September 18, 2019