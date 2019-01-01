EXTRA TIME: How Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans are anticipating the final day
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will play their last Premier Soccer League games at 3pm on Saturday.
The Brazilians visit Free State Stars, while Bucs host Polokwane City. Both games are not a formality to pick up three points, so the PSL title race is going down to the wire.
Sundowns have a two point lead but Pirates have the superior goal difference. This means if the Brazilians lose points against FS Stars, then any win for Pirates will secure them the title.
On the other hand Sundowns simply need to to win their game. We compare the fan anticipation from both clubs going into the final day.
My mind is consumed ke this Sundowns game. 😭— ✨KHOLO 🥀 FELO ✨ (@TSHABIX) May 10, 2019
The case is still going. It’s won’t affect sundowns if they win tomorrow, psl will deduct 1 point— ZWIDE™️ (@LoroOfficial) May 10, 2019
Sundowns will win the league tomorrow.— Great-one (@GreatTonata) May 10, 2019
If you look at Sundowns PSL match schedule with Champions League in between was just ridiculous same thing happened in 2016 this Season too its happened, read this and tell me if Cape Town Spurs did not win this League in 1994 but who were champions ? pic.twitter.com/cw8mI8XJwF— Khayelihle Mhlongo (@khayam8) May 10, 2019
Sundowns 7 - 0 FSS— Tumelo (@FatGuyFromKBY) May 10, 2019
I hear people saying Khoza this Khoza that. Hhe hhe this hhe hhe that. Pirates is gonna take the League tomorrow by winning at Orlando Stadium and not at the Boardroom!!!!!!!— zamile zikhali (@zamilezikhali) May 10, 2019
Sundowns lost CAF in the field of play last week and will lose the League in the field of play tomorrow!
I dont think i am ready for tomorrow😕☹️☹️ @orlandopirates @UP_THE_BUCS @TheSeaRobbers @OfficialPSL pic.twitter.com/cgmLMng4n4— Black Nubian (@noma_mnguni) May 10, 2019
Are you coming to the stadium tomorrow? Free State is playing a draw with whoever they will be playing against, and Pirates is winning. Nothing to do with Khoza tomorrow.— I am TMan (@ThabokTk) May 10, 2019
Orlando Pirates fans right now, the trophy drought continues to 5 years. 😂😂😂 #AbsaPrem ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jEghkKHuoz— JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) May 10, 2019
Go make us proud boys❤— Lesedi (@Lesedi99893027) May 10, 2019
These soccer shows stresses me out. 😔😔— Firmino 💞🌺 (@Samkeh_Bayeni) May 10, 2019
Orlando Pirates/ Liverpool 😭❤
All we need family is our last 3Points of the season🙌👌👏let's win Polokwane tomorrow while F.S.Stars do wonders at Goble Park#BUCS NEVER DIE💀 pic.twitter.com/CUuOebEav8— Masixole Brian Nyati (@brian_nyati) May 10, 2019