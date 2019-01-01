EXTRA TIME: How Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans are anticipating the final day

The day we've all been waiting for has finally come. The day the Premier Soccer League title will be decided on Saturday, May 11

and will play their last Premier Soccer League games at 3pm on Saturday.

The Brazilians visit , while Bucs host . Both games are not a formality to pick up three points, so the title race is going down to the wire.

Sundowns have a two point lead but Pirates have the superior goal difference. This means if the Brazilians lose points against FS Stars, then any win for Pirates will secure them the title.

On the other hand Sundowns simply need to to win their game. We compare the fan anticipation from both clubs going into the final day.

Article continues below

My mind is consumed ke this Sundowns game. 😭 — ✨KHOLO 🥀 FELO ✨ (@TSHABIX) May 10, 2019

The case is still going. It’s won’t affect sundowns if they win tomorrow, psl will deduct 1 point — ZWIDE™️ (@LoroOfficial) May 10, 2019

Sundowns will win the league tomorrow. — Great-one (@GreatTonata) May 10, 2019

If you look at Sundowns PSL match schedule with in between was just ridiculous same thing happened in 2016 this Season too its happened, read this and tell me if Cape Town Spurs did not win this League in 1994 but who were champions ? pic.twitter.com/cw8mI8XJwF — Khayelihle Mhlongo (@khayam8) May 10, 2019

Sundowns 7 - 0 FSS — Tumelo (@FatGuyFromKBY) May 10, 2019

I hear people saying Khoza this Khoza that. Hhe hhe this hhe hhe that. Pirates is gonna take the League tomorrow by winning at Orlando Stadium and not at the Boardroom!!!!!!!

Sundowns lost CAF in the field of play last week and will lose the League in the field of play tomorrow! — zamile zikhali (@zamilezikhali) May 10, 2019

Are you coming to the stadium tomorrow? Free State is playing a draw with whoever they will be playing against, and Pirates is winning. Nothing to do with Khoza tomorrow. — I am TMan (@ThabokTk) May 10, 2019

Orlando Pirates fans right now, the trophy drought continues to 5 years. 😂😂😂 #AbsaPrem ⚽ pic.twitter.com/jEghkKHuoz — JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) May 10, 2019

Go make us proud boys❤ — Lesedi (@Lesedi99893027) May 10, 2019

These soccer shows stresses me out. 😔😔



Orlando Pirates/ 😭❤ — Firmino 💞🌺 (@Samkeh_Bayeni) May 10, 2019