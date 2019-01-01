Live Scores
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: How Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates fans are anticipating the final day

Comments()
Backpagepix
The day we've all been waiting for has finally come. The day the Premier Soccer League title will be decided on Saturday, May 11

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will play their last Premier Soccer League games at 3pm on Saturday.

The Brazilians visit Free State Stars, while Bucs host Polokwane City. Both games are not a formality to pick up three points, so the PSL title race is going down to the wire.

Sundowns have a two point lead but Pirates have the superior goal difference. This means if the Brazilians lose points against FS Stars, then any win for Pirates will secure them the title.

Editors' Picks

On the other hand Sundowns simply need to to win their game. We compare the fan anticipation from both clubs going into the final day.

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close