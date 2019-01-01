Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Cameroon's winning start in Afcon 2019

If anyone was worried that all is not well in the Cameroon camp because of financial issues, the team put those concerns to rest in their opening game

Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in a Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday night.

The underdogs held on for about an hour, until Cameroon got the breakthrough from a corner. Yaya Banana rose up to head home in the 66th minute.

Many fan comments reveal that they are quite curious about Banana's name. Then three minutes later Stephane Bahoken was fortunate that the ball bounced his way for an easy shot close to goal. He made sure the defending champions took a 2-0 lead.

The result will increase Cameroon's s confidence as there is a lot of pressure on Clarence Seedorf's team ,even though they don't have as many star players as some of the other Afcon favourites.

Cameroon have been popular with neutrals ever since they inspired Africa at Italia '90 and from the reactions on Twitter below, we can see that it remains the case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

