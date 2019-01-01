EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Algeria beating Senegal in Afcon 2019

We take a look at the best reactions to one of the most high profile matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) so far

beat 1-0 in their second group game, at the 30 June Stadium on Thursday night.

Mohamed Youcef Belaïli made the difference with his powerful shot in the 49th minute, which went flying through the Senegal defenders for the only goal of the match.

In our Twitter reaction collection, we begin with some excellent pre-match videos from television journalist Robert Marawa.

Marawa provides a feel of the atmosphere on the way to the stadium. There were high expectations on star Sadio Mane going into this game, and that was reflected from most of the Tweets.

Many fans believed Mane deserved a penalty late on, calling for VAR to be introduced in the group stage. Then there were also a number of posters who were impressed with Algeria and tipped them to go much further in the Afcon this time.

One can also watch a video from the stadium, showcasing the Algerian fans celebrating the winning goal from Belaili.

Our joyride to the 30th June Stadium for the Senegal vs Algeria Round 2 match.... who needs a helmet when on a motorbike!! #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mvNCPd6F0R — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 27, 2019

Another glorious day under the African skies!! We will be setting off shortly for one hell of a game between Senegal vs Algeria!! #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/6FiUEPrJ1x — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 27, 2019

Fantastic sight. The Egyptian fans in at the Senegal vs Algeria match shine their mobile phone lights in the 20th minute as a sign of solidarity to the 20 fans that passed away in this stadium (30 June Stadium) in 2015. pic.twitter.com/45R74Lvnyc — Ahmad Yousef (@EgyptianPlayers) June 27, 2019

Youssef Belaili puts Algeria infront. 1-0. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/H1d6JaAdQp — Abdul Musa - عبدالقادر موسى (@PepJunior1) June 27, 2019

Algeria r not playing games this year — Ousama (@ousamaZ18) June 27, 2019

Sadio Mane is bad luck — Just Omar 🌛 (@luhmean) June 27, 2019

Torn between supporting Sadio Mané and hoping he comes home early 😬 #AFCON19 — #SixTimes (@NoGoodTweetz) June 27, 2019

If an Algerian player choke slammed Sadio Mane he wouldn't get a card. #SENALG — Allan (@TellyTweets69) June 27, 2019

Poor refereeing from Zambian referee, to me Senegalese were deserved to be awarded a penalty after Sadio Mane been fouled in eighteen yards by algerian defenders.#PoorSkazwe — Lusamwa Hamis (@reallusamwa) June 27, 2019

Senegal need some top class coach cause this team bar Sadio mane look all over the shop. Niang is properly the worst number 9 ever and the coach still tries to play him constantly — #6 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@yakuubu11) June 27, 2019

I just want Sadio Mane to be my friend — Buss down thotfiana 🇩🇿 ⵣ (@LottoNemo) June 27, 2019

Senegal is down by a goal. Sadio Mane , prove your worth. #AFCON19 #SENALG — Efo Kodzo Alorde ⚓ (@efokodzoalorde) June 27, 2019

Can Sadio Mane help Senegal to win tonight vs. Algeria?



Second half Just began and the match is looking young #AFCON2019 #SENALG pic.twitter.com/nIfgC5RFes — Football Now NG (@FootballNowNG) June 27, 2019

Sadio Mane has no enough support #AFCON19 — Reuben Malaka (@iamreuben14) June 27, 2019

Algerian defenders receiving quality injection flicks from Sadio Mane — Sir Ngare (@ngareinnocent) June 27, 2019

I'm not a fan of VAR but if you're playing against Algeria you need it. And this was one of many things they got away with. VAR from the quarter finals doesn't matter if you don't get to the quarter finals because of decisions like this. https://t.co/T1Etbzh1aO — ben (@bradbroolk) June 27, 2019