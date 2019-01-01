EXTRA-TIME: Heartbreak! Ghana reacts to Afcon 2019 exit after penalty heartache

Many took to social media to express their disappointment following the Black Stars' elimination from the continental showpiece

It was all pain and anguish for as they crashed out of the in following a penalty shootout defeat to in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, the game was forced into penalties, which ultimately ended 5-4 in favour of the Carthage Eagles after Caleb Ekuban missed his kick.

The defeat does not only dismiss Ghana's hopes of winning a fifth continental title in , but prolongs their wait for the trophy to what will be 39 years at 2021.

Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, many took to social media to share their disappointment.

Wakaso genuinely weeping in the press conference, couldn’t hold back the tears as he received his Man of the Match award - the first time I’ve ever seen that reaction from a player ever. pic.twitter.com/rLo2nZ62at — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) July 8, 2019

Never thought we were going to win. But never thought it would end this way.



In the end the #BlackStars didn't do enough to go through.#tv3Afcon — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 8, 2019

Presidential Project fall flatttttt



Let's look for people and blame. Someone must be at fault for this woeful output in AFCON since 2006. — Muftawu Nabila (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 8, 2019

Today wey the weather make nice like this.....see yawa! 💔😒 — Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) July 8, 2019

Where are the pastors who said we’ll win the trophy ? 😡😡 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 8, 2019

It hurts. Reason I stopped watching the black stars years ago😤 — Caroline Sampson (@caroline4real) July 8, 2019

But we had so many chances at goal though. I am confused. #ekuban must hv seen something standing in the goal post before kicking the penalty maybe his village people showed up, he just handed keeper the ball 🤔😂🤔🤣😭😭😭🤔🤔🤔 #blackstars #afcon2019 #afcon — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) July 8, 2019

My hats off still to the boys 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 8, 2019

Oohhh man. Charley... but Ghana Blackstars really played well. It’s a shame we lost on penalties. Congratulations guys... sorry we lost. Herh... it is well.🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 8, 2019