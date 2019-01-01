Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA-TIME: Heartbreak! Ghana reacts to Afcon 2019 exit after penalty heartache

Comments()
Getty
Many took to social media to express their disappointment following the Black Stars' elimination from the continental showpiece

It was all pain and anguish for Ghana as they crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following a  penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, the game was forced into penalties, which ultimately ended 5-4 in favour of the Carthage Eagles after Caleb Ekuban missed his kick.

The defeat does not only dismiss Ghana's hopes of winning a fifth continental title in Egypt, but prolongs their wait for the trophy to what will be 39 years at Cameroon 2021.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Unsurprisingly, many took to social media to share their disappointment.

 

Close