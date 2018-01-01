Live Scores
PSL

EXTRA TIME: Golden Arrows warn fans to bring their dictionaries for Steve Komphela

Comments()
Backpagepix
What's this? The Lamontville club is taking a shot at their own signing on Friday afternoon

The KwaZulu-Natal football club has shown that they have a sense of humour, making fun of their newly appointed head coach.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has left Bloemfontein Celtic, only to join Golden Arrows.

He's enjoyed a brilliant start to the PSL campaign in the Free State and returns to Durban for 2019.

Editors' Picks

We also have a look at how the fans reacted to his change of scenery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Steve Komphela appointed as coach of Golden Arrows
Next article:
Sarri urges Chelsea to decide Hazard's future
Next article:
EXTRA TIME: How the PSL reacted to Fadlu Davids and coaches sacking
Next article:
Young Bafana Series: Part Two - Nico Manu and Likhona Sontshatsha
Next article:
Fantasy Football: Salah leads Team of the Season so far as Liverpool dominate with four players
Close