EXTRA TIME: Golden Arrows warn fans to bring their dictionaries for Steve Komphela

What's this? The Lamontville club is taking a shot at their own signing on Friday afternoon

The KwaZulu-Natal football club has shown that they have a sense of humour, making fun of their newly appointed head coach.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has left Bloemfontein Celtic, only to join Golden Arrows.

He's enjoyed a brilliant start to the PSL campaign in the Free State and returns to Durban for 2019.

We also have a look at how the fans reacted to his change of scenery.

Get your dictionaries out!! Class is in session. We can now confirm that we have appointed Steve Komphela as our new head coach. We welcome him and look forward to the remainder of the season.#BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/yhMixwch0D — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 28, 2018

Yesterday Clinton Larsen was fired as head coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows for poor results. A few hours later same day, Steve Komphela resigns as head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic after long resisting the pressure due to serious problems at the club. Something is amiss here pic.twitter.com/sRDEP5Rs6A — Nakedi Mochaki (@NakediMochaki) December 28, 2018

BREAKING ‼️

.

Steve Komphela is the new Golden Arrows head coach.

.

I was right After All 😊😊 — ✌ Golden Boy ✌ (@CHIMANGY101) December 28, 2018

You can't out fraud Steve Komphela... — Gastro (@Gastro_o) December 23, 2018

Entlek Steve Komphela should just stop coaching and be a Pastor — Cashmere Thoughts (@TheeMasera) December 28, 2018

Someone tell "The best assistant coach wanna be" that there is another opening at Bloemfontein celtic because Steve Komphela just resigned pic.twitter.com/BZjftetO4R Article continues below December 28, 2018